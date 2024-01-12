en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

North Perth Transportation Master Plan Proposes $6.7M Upgrade for Pedestrian and Cycling Networks

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
North Perth Transportation Master Plan Proposes $6.7M Upgrade for Pedestrian and Cycling Networks

The North Perth Transportation Master Plan (TMP) has suggested a substantial upgrade of $6.7 million to revitalize the pedestrian and cycling network. The plan, which is a result of extensive local surveys, aims to transform pedestrian and cycling experiences in the region.

Investment Breakdown and Plan Highlights

The TMP estimates that approximately $5.2 million and $1.5 million will be necessary for the improvement of pedestrian and cycling networks respectively over the next decade. The strategy features a detailed list of projects that will be executed across Listowel. The primary focus will be on sidewalks, multi-utilitarian trail facilities, and designated on-road bike routes. The TMP also recommends enhancing trip-end amenities such as change rooms, lockers, showers, and bicycle repair stations.

The Connectivity Challenge

The TMP report reveals a notable lack of connectivity in the rural areas situated south of Perth Line 72. This is mainly due to the presence of unpaved local roads. On the contrary, better connectivity has been identified north of Perth Line 86. The plan proposes to address these connectivity issues for a more seamless commuting experience.

Public Engagement and Key Findings

A 60-day public comment period has been initiated, allowing residents to review the plan and offer their feedback. All inputs will be taken into consideration before presenting the final draft in spring. The local survey conducted during the TMP planning process revealed that walking is a prevalent activity among the residents. However, over 50% of respondents admitted that they do not ride bicycles in the municipality. The use of an interactive map during the survey helped identify key areas of concern. These include a lack of trail amenities, poor pedestrian connectivity, inadequate cycling facilities on major roads, and a pressing need for improved pedestrian crossings.

Through the proposed $6.7 million upgrade, the North Perth Transportation Master Plan aims to address these concerns, improve the existing infrastructure, and foster a safer and more accessible pedestrian and cycling environment for all residents.

0
Cycling Transportation
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cycling

See more
5 hours ago
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
In a groundbreaking move, Skarper, a start-up backed by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, has partnered with the Red Bull Formula 1 team’s Advanced Technologies division to engineer an innovative device that can turn any bicycle into an electric-powered bike. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize the cycling sector, merging advanced Formula 1
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
2 days ago
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
2 days ago
From Burger Van Operator to Cycling Enthusiast: The Journey of Lottery Winner Gary Henry
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Singapore Cyclists Break The Cycle, Assist Stranded Motorist
1 day ago
Singapore Cyclists Break The Cycle, Assist Stranded Motorist
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
2 days ago
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
Latest Headlines
World News
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
35 seconds
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
2 mins
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
2 mins
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
Fraud Allegations Ignite Tensions at Miami City Commission Meeting
3 mins
Fraud Allegations Ignite Tensions at Miami City Commission Meeting
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
3 mins
Dr. Andrew Mulwa of KEMSA Wins Prestigious African Governance Award 2024
Groundbreaking Discovery Identifies Lupus Trigger in Children
3 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Identifies Lupus Trigger in Children
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans' Expectations
5 mins
Gary Rowett Discusses Defensive Tactics and Millwall Fans' Expectations
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
6 mins
Green Country Comes Alive with Array of Exciting Weekend Events
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
9 mins
Teeger Stripped of Captaincy: A Tale of Politics and Cricket
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app