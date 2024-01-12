North Perth Transportation Master Plan Proposes $6.7M Upgrade for Pedestrian and Cycling Networks

The North Perth Transportation Master Plan (TMP) has suggested a substantial upgrade of $6.7 million to revitalize the pedestrian and cycling network. The plan, which is a result of extensive local surveys, aims to transform pedestrian and cycling experiences in the region.

Investment Breakdown and Plan Highlights

The TMP estimates that approximately $5.2 million and $1.5 million will be necessary for the improvement of pedestrian and cycling networks respectively over the next decade. The strategy features a detailed list of projects that will be executed across Listowel. The primary focus will be on sidewalks, multi-utilitarian trail facilities, and designated on-road bike routes. The TMP also recommends enhancing trip-end amenities such as change rooms, lockers, showers, and bicycle repair stations.

The Connectivity Challenge

The TMP report reveals a notable lack of connectivity in the rural areas situated south of Perth Line 72. This is mainly due to the presence of unpaved local roads. On the contrary, better connectivity has been identified north of Perth Line 86. The plan proposes to address these connectivity issues for a more seamless commuting experience.

Public Engagement and Key Findings

A 60-day public comment period has been initiated, allowing residents to review the plan and offer their feedback. All inputs will be taken into consideration before presenting the final draft in spring. The local survey conducted during the TMP planning process revealed that walking is a prevalent activity among the residents. However, over 50% of respondents admitted that they do not ride bicycles in the municipality. The use of an interactive map during the survey helped identify key areas of concern. These include a lack of trail amenities, poor pedestrian connectivity, inadequate cycling facilities on major roads, and a pressing need for improved pedestrian crossings.

Through the proposed $6.7 million upgrade, the North Perth Transportation Master Plan aims to address these concerns, improve the existing infrastructure, and foster a safer and more accessible pedestrian and cycling environment for all residents.