en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

NCC’s ‘Nari Shakti Mega Cyclothon’ Marks 75th Anniversary: Journey of Empowerment from Guwahati to Delhi

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
NCC’s ‘Nari Shakti Mega Cyclothon’ Marks 75th Anniversary: Journey of Empowerment from Guwahati to Delhi

Marking 75 years of its foundation, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a ‘nari shakti mega cyclothon,’ a testament to women’s empowerment. The 2107-kilometer journey, initiated by 14 girl cadets, stretches from Guwahati to New Delhi. Led by Colonel Anjan Sengupta and supported by Lieutenant Commander Rahul Mishra, the team is driven by the motto ‘Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin’ (We are second to none).

The Journey and Its Aims

Flagged off by the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, on December 24, 2023, the cyclothon is a beacon of strength and resilience. The cadets’ journey is not just about the distance covered on their bicycles, but it’s about the connections made, the messages propagated, and the unity fostered. As they cross through Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, they are engaging in cultural activities and advocating for unity in diversity, environmental conservation, and healthy living.

Reaching the Halfway Mark

The team reached the halfway mark in Lucknow on January 13, 2024, after covering a distance of 1095 kilometers. They were commended by Durga Shankar Mishra, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, for their resilience and determination. Major General Vikram Kumar, additional director general, UP NCC directorate, was also present to acknowledge the cadets’ efforts. The cyclothon will be flagged off from Lucknow by Governor Anandiben Patel on January 14, 2024.

Convergence in the Capital

The cyclothon’s conclusion is slated for January 28, 2024, in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag it in. This event coincides with another mega cyclothon orchestrated by the Gujarat NCC directorate, which started from Kanyakumari and will also conclude in New Delhi. Both journeys, symbolic of the NCC’s commitment to ‘unity and discipline,’ are set to converge in the national capital, marking a significant milestone in the corps’ history.

0
Cycling India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cycling

See more
5 hours ago
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
Harrie Lavreysen, the man who reshaped the landscape of men’s sprinting in track cycling, once again seized the spotlight at the European track championships in Apeldoorn. The Dutch dynamo extended his golden streak in the championship, adding an individual sprint gold to his team sprint title won earlier in the week. Unstoppable Lavreysen: A Sprinting
Harrie Lavreysen: The Reigning King of Track Cycling Wins Again
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
9 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
9 hours ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
9 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
9 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
9 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
7 seconds
Saint Mary's Dominates Santa Clara: A Game of Stellar Performances
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
21 seconds
Iowa State Cyclones in Command against Oklahoma State Cowboys: Half-time Update
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
35 seconds
Kate Douglass Sets New American Record in Women's 200m Breaststroke
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
36 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
38 seconds
Congress Kicks Off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur: A March Against 'Injustice'
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
43 seconds
Houston Texans Dominate Cleveland Browns in a Spectacular Victory
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
47 seconds
Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Championship; Justice NS Shekhawat Visits Faridkot Jail
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
54 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Week of Decisive Victories and Nail-Biting Finishes
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
1 min
Taylor Swift Shows Solidarity with Kansas City Chiefs in Frigid Temperatures
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app