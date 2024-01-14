NCC’s ‘Nari Shakti Mega Cyclothon’ Marks 75th Anniversary: Journey of Empowerment from Guwahati to Delhi

Marking 75 years of its foundation, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a ‘nari shakti mega cyclothon,’ a testament to women’s empowerment. The 2107-kilometer journey, initiated by 14 girl cadets, stretches from Guwahati to New Delhi. Led by Colonel Anjan Sengupta and supported by Lieutenant Commander Rahul Mishra, the team is driven by the motto ‘Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin’ (We are second to none).

The Journey and Its Aims

Flagged off by the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, on December 24, 2023, the cyclothon is a beacon of strength and resilience. The cadets’ journey is not just about the distance covered on their bicycles, but it’s about the connections made, the messages propagated, and the unity fostered. As they cross through Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, they are engaging in cultural activities and advocating for unity in diversity, environmental conservation, and healthy living.

Reaching the Halfway Mark

The team reached the halfway mark in Lucknow on January 13, 2024, after covering a distance of 1095 kilometers. They were commended by Durga Shankar Mishra, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, for their resilience and determination. Major General Vikram Kumar, additional director general, UP NCC directorate, was also present to acknowledge the cadets’ efforts. The cyclothon will be flagged off from Lucknow by Governor Anandiben Patel on January 14, 2024.

Convergence in the Capital

The cyclothon’s conclusion is slated for January 28, 2024, in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag it in. This event coincides with another mega cyclothon orchestrated by the Gujarat NCC directorate, which started from Kanyakumari and will also conclude in New Delhi. Both journeys, symbolic of the NCC’s commitment to ‘unity and discipline,’ are set to converge in the national capital, marking a significant milestone in the corps’ history.