Megan Tompkins Named Chief Marketing Officer of Haro Bikes

Megan Tompkins, a seasoned executive in the cycling industry, has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer for Haro Bikes, stationed in Vista, California. Her appointment comes as a result of her extensive background in international marketing and sales within the cycling industry, making her a vital asset to the company’s future endeavors.

A Wealth of Industry Experience

Tompkins boasts a storied career in the cycling sector, having held significant roles at eminent brands like Crankbrothers, Specialized, and Shimano. These positions provided her with a comprehensive understanding of various marketing aspects, refining her expertise in the field. As the former Publisher of Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, she took the reins of both editorial and sales teams, further augmenting her credentials.

From Juliana Bicycles to Haro Bikes

Before her transition to Haro Bikes, Tompkins served as the brand manager for Juliana Bicycles, a subsidiary of Santa Cruz Bicycles. In her new capacity at Haro, she plans to capitalize on the brand’s legacy in action sports and cycling to resonate with a broad spectrum of riders. This includes not only dedicated cycling enthusiasts but also individuals from other lifestyle activities.

A New Chapter for Haro Bikes

Tompkins’ strategy will revolve around storytelling to spotlight the brand, its riders, and products as Haro Bikes gears up for an exciting phase of growth and transformation. Working in unison with Lars Hjort, Haro’s Chief Commercial Officer, Tompkins will supervise both dealer and consumer-facing marketing strategies. Her primary objective is to boost the brand’s visibility and repute in the global bicycle market. Haro Bikes, renowned for spearheading the freestyle movement in the early 80s, is currently concentrated on cutting-edge development and industry-leading design.