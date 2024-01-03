en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Megan Tompkins Named Chief Marketing Officer of Haro Bikes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Megan Tompkins Named Chief Marketing Officer of Haro Bikes

Megan Tompkins, a seasoned executive in the cycling industry, has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer for Haro Bikes, stationed in Vista, California. Her appointment comes as a result of her extensive background in international marketing and sales within the cycling industry, making her a vital asset to the company’s future endeavors.

A Wealth of Industry Experience

Tompkins boasts a storied career in the cycling sector, having held significant roles at eminent brands like Crankbrothers, Specialized, and Shimano. These positions provided her with a comprehensive understanding of various marketing aspects, refining her expertise in the field. As the former Publisher of Bicycle Retailer and Industry News, she took the reins of both editorial and sales teams, further augmenting her credentials.

From Juliana Bicycles to Haro Bikes

Before her transition to Haro Bikes, Tompkins served as the brand manager for Juliana Bicycles, a subsidiary of Santa Cruz Bicycles. In her new capacity at Haro, she plans to capitalize on the brand’s legacy in action sports and cycling to resonate with a broad spectrum of riders. This includes not only dedicated cycling enthusiasts but also individuals from other lifestyle activities.

A New Chapter for Haro Bikes

Tompkins’ strategy will revolve around storytelling to spotlight the brand, its riders, and products as Haro Bikes gears up for an exciting phase of growth and transformation. Working in unison with Lars Hjort, Haro’s Chief Commercial Officer, Tompkins will supervise both dealer and consumer-facing marketing strategies. Her primary objective is to boost the brand’s visibility and repute in the global bicycle market. Haro Bikes, renowned for spearheading the freestyle movement in the early 80s, is currently concentrated on cutting-edge development and industry-leading design.

0
Business Cycling United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Michigan Families to Receive Tax Relief as Earned Income Credit Increases
In a significant financial relief move for families in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the distribution of one-time payments to approximately 700,000 families. This comes as a result of the increase in the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 6% to 30%, lightening the tax burden for these families. The payments, which reflect the
Michigan Families to Receive Tax Relief as Earned Income Credit Increases
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Topline Growth: The 'Conviction List' of 2024
1 min ago
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Topline Growth: The 'Conviction List' of 2024
Camden National Corporation Announces Teleconference to Disclose Financial Results
1 min ago
Camden National Corporation Announces Teleconference to Disclose Financial Results
MercadoLibre: An Optimistic Market Outlook Amid Strong Performance
31 seconds ago
MercadoLibre: An Optimistic Market Outlook Amid Strong Performance
Benghazi Chamber of Commerce's Working Visit to Tunisia: A Step Toward Stronger Commercial Relations
36 seconds ago
Benghazi Chamber of Commerce's Working Visit to Tunisia: A Step Toward Stronger Commercial Relations
F.N.B. Corporation to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
53 seconds ago
F.N.B. Corporation to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Latest Headlines
World News
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man's Death after Hospital Discharge
30 seconds
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man's Death after Hospital Discharge
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
39 seconds
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
Isle of Palms Welcomes New City Council: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives
1 min
Isle of Palms Welcomes New City Council: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
1 min
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
1 min
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders
1 min
Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders
Unleashing the Potential of Large Language Models in Biomedical Applications
2 mins
Unleashing the Potential of Large Language Models in Biomedical Applications
Booker Vs. George: An Unresolved Rivalry to Resurface in Upcoming Game
2 mins
Booker Vs. George: An Unresolved Rivalry to Resurface in Upcoming Game
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
3 mins
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
14 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
16 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
35 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
43 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app