Cycling

Loop Trail: Dunedin’s Scenic Cycling Route Unveiling Otago’s Splendors

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
Loop Trail: Dunedin’s Scenic Cycling Route Unveiling Otago’s Splendors

The picturesque city of Dunedin, New Zealand, now boasts an enticing new attraction for cycling enthusiasts. The Loop Trail, a 32-kilometer cycling route stretching across the Otago Peninsula, promises a captivating journey from Port Chalmers to Portobello. This scenic trail, inaugurated in August 2023, is the result of a three-year development process and a $50 million investment.

Immersive Riding Experience

Riders embarking on this journey are treated to a diverse mix of waterside paths, including dedicated bike lanes, custom-built pathways, and some on-road sections. The recent addition of a 10-kilometer stretch connecting the city to Port Chalmers signifies the completion of the route. Apart from a nominal fee for a cross-harbour boat trip completing the loop, the trail is free for cyclists to explore and enjoy.

Historical and Cultural Highlights

Along the trail, riders can indulge in a variety of attractions. From maritime views and historic sites to street art and cafes like the Union Co. Cafe and The Duck cafe, there’s plenty to explore. The trail also takes riders through Dunedin’s historic harbourside and warehouse districts, opening opportunities to visit sites like the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum and the Lan Yuan Chinese Garden. Adding to the appeal, the trail features the Port Chalmers Maritime Museum, slated to reopen in 2024, wildlife tours by Rachel Macgregor’s Sootychaser boat service, and the enchanting Glenfalloch woodland garden with its ancient matai tree.

Culinary Delights and Local Artifacts

Cyclists can also savour local gastronomy at spots like Ocho, a bean-to-bar chocolatier, and Dunedin Craft Distillers offering tasting tours. Not to forget, the trail introduces riders to local breweries such as Emerson’s and cultural landmarks like the super-sized Kur/Dog sculpture and the taniwha honoring retaining-wall. Known as Te Aka Otakou/The Otago Vine, the Loop Trail can be completed in two hours at a minimum, with bike rental services available for convenience.

For more information, visit dunedincycleway.co.nz.

Cycling New Zealand Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

