Essex Police and Essex Pedal Power Engage Harwich Community with 'Let's Talk' Event

In a remarkable display of community engagement, the Essex Police and Essex Pedal Power joined forces to organize the 'Let's Talk' event in Harwich on January 29. The event, held outside the local B&M store, aimed at fostering a dialogue with Tendring residents, offering them free orange bicycles and advice on bicycle safety and maintenance.

Essex Pedal Power: A Community-Based Initiative

Essex Pedal Power, a community project, is renowned for its initiatives that promote bicycle safety and maintenance. They have carved a niche for themselves in the Tendring community by providing residents with free orange bicycles. Their initiatives are not just about providing bicycles but aim at promoting a culture of cycling safety and maintenance.

'Let's Talk': Bridging the Gap

The 'Let's Talk' event is part of a broader community engagement effort spearheaded by the Essex Police. These events serve as a platform for residents to voice their concerns and issues about the local area. Police community support officers and other staff were present during the event to respond to these concerns, reinforcing their commitment to the community they serve.

Getting Involved

For those interested in participating in this unique initiative or seeking advice on bike safety and maintenance in Harwich, Essex Pedal Power encourages them to get in touch via email. Information about these 'Let's Talk' events is regularly updated on the official Essex Police website, ensuring that the community stays informed and engaged.