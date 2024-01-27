End of an Era: Champaign Cycle Announces Change in Ownership

After a remarkable journey of over half a century, Peter Davis, the owner of Champaign Cycle, a local bike shop, is set to pass the baton to new hands. Having been at the helm since 1971, Davis announced the sale of his beloved business, marking an end of an era for the community-centric shop. The shop will officially close its doors under Davis's ownership on February 15th.

A Legacy of Service and Advocacy

Throughout its existence, Champaign Cycle has been more than just a bike shop. Offering a range of services, from bike repairs to selling apparel, it has played a vital role in promoting cycling within the Champaign community. Davis, with his steadfast dedication, used the platform to address societal issues like pollution and obesity, emphasizing the importance of cycling as a healthy and environmentally friendly transportation alternative. His passion extended beyond the bounds of the store as he educated hundreds of people about safe cycling through the Prairie Cycle Club.

Transition to New Leadership

Ryan Hale, the current store manager, who has been a loyal customer since his early teens, is set to navigate the ship in the future. Although there are some nerves regarding the transition, Hale is optimistic about the future of Champaign Cycle under new ownership. 'I’m old. I deserve a break. There are more things that I want to do in my life,' Davis mentioned, expressing his readiness for retirement and his confidence in Hale's ability to carry forward the legacy.

'End of an Era Sale'

To commemorate Davis's departure and to celebrate his enduring legacy, Champaign Cycle is hosting an 'End of an Era Sale' for all inventory, running through February 10th. It is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to the service of the community and the promotion of cycling.