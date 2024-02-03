East London Cyclists Complete Historic 'Hijrah Ride' for Charity

In the heart of East London, a group of 42 dedicated cyclists from the H.K. Cycle Club has etched a new chapter in their decade-long tradition. This time, the challenge was a grueling 500-kilometer charity ride across the arid landscapes of Saudi Arabia, from Mecca to Medina. A journey they undertook to raise funds for the 'Little Hearts' program, an initiative by the British organization Muntada Aid that offers free heart surgeries to underprivileged children.

The 'Hijrah Ride' – A Journey of Hope

Bearing the mantle of their club's tradition, these riders embarked on their 'Hijrah Ride,' a tribute to Prophet Mohammed's journey between the same two cities. Battling extreme heat and daunting headwinds, they pedaled through the vast, unchanging desert terrains over three strenuous days. Yet, the challenging conditions seemed to only fuel their determination, echoing the essence of their mission – to bring hope to the little hearts awaiting a chance at life.

A Triumph Amidst the Trials

Despite the obstacles, the cyclists’ spirit remained unbroken, leading them to a successful completion of the ride. As they arrived in Medina, a sense of triumph and accomplishment washed over them, mirrored in the support and admiration they received from local communities and the British consulate in Riyadh. The consulate played a crucial role in facilitating necessary documentation and approvals for the event.

Impacting Lives, One Ride at a Time

Their relentless efforts bore significant fruit. The group managed to raise over £175,000 (approximately $223,000), contributing to the nearly £1.61 million ($2.3 million) they've garnered over the past 10 years through various rides. These funds will directly impact the lives of numerous children across the globe, offering them a new lease on life through the 'Little Hearts' program.

While cycling culture in Saudi Arabia remains less developed compared to the UK, events like the 'Hijrah Ride' are casting a spotlight on the growing interest and potential for urbanization plans to include more robust support for cyclists. It serves as a testament to the power of collective efforts in catalyzing change and making a difference where it matters most.