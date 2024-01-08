Cycling Advocates Rally for New Year Resolutions towards Safer, Greener Transportation

As the world welcomes another year, Alison Hill and Jonny Ives, representatives of Cyclox, a prominent cycling campaign group, passionately urge individuals to make cycling their New Year resolution. The call to action isn’t merely about embracing a healthier lifestyle but also about contributing to a safer and more sustainable environment.

Getting Started with Cycling

For neophytes, the duo suggests borrowing or purchasing second-hand bikes as a cost-effective entry point. Local organizations like Isis and JoyRiders have been recognized for their supportive initiatives, offering beginner-friendly rides aimed at fostering a love for cycling.

Enhancing the Cycling Experience

The advocates also emphasize the importance of regular bike servicing to ensure a smooth and enjoyable cycling experience. They recommend learning bike maintenance skills through courses offered by the Broken Spoke Bike Coop and Windrush Bike Project. Additionally, acquiring appropriate cycling gear suitable for varying weather conditions is considered vital.

Safety and Sustainability in Cycling

For improved safety, the proponents recommend investing in highly reflective clothing and accessories. They encourage cyclists to utilize resources like the Oxford Online Cycle Map in finding safer, low-traffic cycling routes. The duo also advocates swapping car miles for cycling as a measure to reduce carbon emissions and save costs.

Advocating for Better Cycling Infrastructure

In addition to individual commitments, Cyclox members call for active community engagement in campaigns pushing for safer cycling infrastructure and improved facilities. They cite the transformation of Broad Street into a safe public space as a positive example of such initiatives. Andy, a Trade and Tourism reporter for the Oxford Mail, is identified as a valuable source of community news and issues newsletters focusing on trade, tourism, traffic, and transport.