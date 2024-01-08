en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

Cycling Advocates Rally for New Year Resolutions towards Safer, Greener Transportation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Cycling Advocates Rally for New Year Resolutions towards Safer, Greener Transportation

As the world welcomes another year, Alison Hill and Jonny Ives, representatives of Cyclox, a prominent cycling campaign group, passionately urge individuals to make cycling their New Year resolution. The call to action isn’t merely about embracing a healthier lifestyle but also about contributing to a safer and more sustainable environment.

Getting Started with Cycling

For neophytes, the duo suggests borrowing or purchasing second-hand bikes as a cost-effective entry point. Local organizations like Isis and JoyRiders have been recognized for their supportive initiatives, offering beginner-friendly rides aimed at fostering a love for cycling.

Enhancing the Cycling Experience

The advocates also emphasize the importance of regular bike servicing to ensure a smooth and enjoyable cycling experience. They recommend learning bike maintenance skills through courses offered by the Broken Spoke Bike Coop and Windrush Bike Project. Additionally, acquiring appropriate cycling gear suitable for varying weather conditions is considered vital.

Safety and Sustainability in Cycling

For improved safety, the proponents recommend investing in highly reflective clothing and accessories. They encourage cyclists to utilize resources like the Oxford Online Cycle Map in finding safer, low-traffic cycling routes. The duo also advocates swapping car miles for cycling as a measure to reduce carbon emissions and save costs.

Advocating for Better Cycling Infrastructure

In addition to individual commitments, Cyclox members call for active community engagement in campaigns pushing for safer cycling infrastructure and improved facilities. They cite the transformation of Broad Street into a safe public space as a positive example of such initiatives. Andy, a Trade and Tourism reporter for the Oxford Mail, is identified as a valuable source of community news and issues newsletters focusing on trade, tourism, traffic, and transport.

0
Cycling Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cycling

See more
6 hours ago
Jody Mielke's Epic Ride: Pedaling for Pancreatic Cancer Research
Jody Mielke, a seasoned mountain biker from Southern Sydney, is setting off on an ambitious 600-kilometer ride from Kirrawee to Thredbo, in a unique show of support for cancer research. The champion biker’s journey, specifically dedicated to those affected by pancreatic cancer, is a tribute to her friends, including Luke Callum, who is currently engaged
Jody Mielke's Epic Ride: Pedaling for Pancreatic Cancer Research
From Setback to Victory: Puck Pieterse Wins UCI World Cup Race
16 hours ago
From Setback to Victory: Puck Pieterse Wins UCI World Cup Race
American Cyclist John Delong Claims Championship Title in KREM New Year's Day Cycling Classic
17 hours ago
American Cyclist John Delong Claims Championship Title in KREM New Year's Day Cycling Classic
Jonathan Lyons: Age No Barrier in Cycling Glory at Canadian Track Championships
13 hours ago
Jonathan Lyons: Age No Barrier in Cycling Glory at Canadian Track Championships
Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge: Spirited Cyclists, Rising Participation, and Victorious Cantabrian
14 hours ago
Lake Dunstan Cycle Challenge: Spirited Cyclists, Rising Participation, and Victorious Cantabrian
Revolutionizing Professional Cycling: Embracing New Tech Advancements
15 hours ago
Revolutionizing Professional Cycling: Embracing New Tech Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
50 seconds
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
52 seconds
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
1 min
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
1 min
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
1 min
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana's Political Landscape
2 mins
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana's Political Landscape
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
3 mins
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
Arthur Smith Out as Falcons' Head Coach after Disappointing Season
3 mins
Arthur Smith Out as Falcons' Head Coach after Disappointing Season
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app