Bicyclist Injured in Collision with Car in Brentwood, Investigation Underway

On a routine Thursday night in Brentwood, Suffolk County, a horrific event unfolded. Cesar Guevara, a 32-year-old bicyclist, found himself embroiled in an unfortunate incident that left him with serious injuries. The calamity occurred when Guevara, riding westbound on Suffolk Avenue, was blindsided by a 1998 Lincoln Town Car moving southbound on Wicks Road.

Tragic Collision

The collision happened at approximately 9:55 p.m., a time when the streets of Brentwood usually hum with the quietude of late-night serenity. The force of the impact left Guevara in a precarious state, necessitating immediate medical attention. He was swiftly transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, a well-renowned medical facility in the region.

Aftermath

In the wake of the accident, the driver of the Lincoln Town Car, who escaped the incident unscathed, remained at the scene. The vehicle, a significant piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation, has been impounded by the police for a thorough safety check. This is a standard procedure carried out to determine if any mechanical failures may have contributed to the accident.

Investigation Underway

The incident has drawn the attention of Suffolk County police’s Third Squad detectives, who have since launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. They are meticulously examining every aspect of the accident, from the road conditions to the actions of both parties involved. In their quest for truth, the investigators have reached out to the public, urging anyone with information about the incident to step forward. The designated contact number for tips or information is 631-854-8352.