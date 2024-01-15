en English
Cycling

BART Revises Rules, Makes Services More Cyclist-Friendly

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
In a significant change to its policies, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has revised its rules to make its services more cyclist-friendly. As of January 1, cyclists are permitted to bring their bicycles onto all BART train cars, barring the first one. This marks a departure from the previous regulation that barred bikes on the first three cars during peak commute hours.

Enhancing Cyclist Convenience

The new rules also introduce bike lean bars and straps for cyclists to secure their bikes on the train, eliminating the need to hold them throughout the journey. This decision was precipitated by a request from Director Rebecca Saltzman, who acknowledged the challenges posed by carrying bikes on stairs and the rising popularity of bulkier and heavier bikes, such as electric and cargo bikes.

Escalators Open to Bikes

Further, cyclists are now allowed to use almost all escalators for bike transport, with the exception of 10 narrow escalators at specific stations. However, BART officials have stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols when using escalators with bikes. They have urged riders to maintain control and refrain from riding or pushing a bike with a child on it while on an escalator. To aid in understanding these safety measures, a video with relevant tips has been posted on YouTube, and information on elevator dimensions is available on the BART website.

Continued Efforts to Improve Services

In addition to these cyclist-friendly changes, BART has also been focusing on other aspects of its services. It has expanded its new gates to eight more stations to curb fare evasion and resumed service between Rockridge and Walnut Creek stations after a partial derailment near Orinda station. Amidst these improvements, BART also dealt with a New Year’s Day derailment and fire caused by a manual repositioning of a failed track interlocking, and a major delay at San Francisco’s Embarcadero BART station.

Cycling Transportation United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

