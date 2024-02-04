Athlone Councillor Proposes Incentives to Boost Local Bike Hire Scheme

In a recent meeting of the Athlone Moate Municipal District, Councillor John Dolan urged for a relaunch of the local Moby bike hire scheme. His intention: to kickstart a rise in its usage. The scheme, which had been introduced in both Athlone and Mullingar back in 2022, is in a phase of expansion, with the addition of new bike parking stations.

Boosting Usage with Incentives

Councillor Dolan's proposition centered around incentives such as offering two free hours of bike use for newcomers who install the app. A suggestion that was met with support from Councillor Aengus O'Rourke, who echoed the sentiment of encouraging bike usage via incentives.

A Question of Suitability and Contracts

Councillor Frankie Keena, however, voiced a concern over the bikes' suitability for long-distance cycling on the greenway. Additionally, he raised a question about the standing of the council's contract with Moby Bikes.

Need for Data and Expansion

Councillor Paul Hogan emphasized the necessity of usage data to shape future development plans. Mayor Louise Heavin expressed an aspiration for a broader service coverage that would include cargo bikes for retail areas.

A Different System for Longer Distances

Barry Kehoe, the Council's Director of Services, joined the conversation with a discussion around the necessity of a different system specifically designed for longer distances. Willie Ryan, the Acting District Manager, endorsed the excellent quality of the service and encouraged its use.