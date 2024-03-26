Cycling Federation of Belize Wraps Donations for 94th Holy Saturday Classic

As the Cycling Federation of Belize (CFB) seals the donation period for the 94th Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic, anticipation builds for this cornerstone event in Belize's sports calendar. Established in 1928, this race not only showcases elite athletic endurance over a grueling 139.9-mile course but also unites the nation in a celebration of cycling's rich legacy in Belize. Last year's competition saw Belizean Oscar Quiroz Jr. clinch victory in a nail-biting finish, with international cyclists Cory Williams and Jonathan Brown closely trailing.

Historical Significance and Recent Triumphs

Last year's 93rd edition of the Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic was a testament to the event's enduring appeal and competitive spirit. Oscar Quiroz Jr.'s victory marked a significant moment for Belizean cycling, underscoring local talent's capability to excel on this challenging stage. The race, extending over 139.9 miles, witnessed fierce competition, with Quiroz finishing in just over five and a half hours, a mere minute and twenty-two seconds ahead of second-place Cory Williams.

Community Support and Station Prizes

The CFB's announcement closing station prize donations highlights the community's vital role in sustaining this historic event. Each year, businesses and individuals contribute prizes, adding to the race's excitement and rewarding cyclists' hard-fought efforts. These donations not only enhance the race's prestige but also foster a sense of unity and support within the cycling community and beyond.

Looking Ahead to the 94th Edition

As preparations for the 94th Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic advance, all eyes are on the potential contenders and whether last year's champions can defend or improve their standings. The race promises another thrilling chapter in Belize's cycling saga, with athletes from Belize and abroad vying for supremacy on this historic course. With the community's unwavering support, the event is set to be a celebration of endurance, speed, and the enduring spirit of competition.