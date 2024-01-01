en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death

Professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, 33, has been charged with causing the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, 32, a former Olympic cyclist. The tragic incident occurred in Adelaide, involving a utility vehicle driven by Dennis. The couple, both renowned figures in the global cycling community, were scheduled to lead a family ride event at the Santos Tour Down Under before this tragic turn of events.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, Dennis was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. The former professional cyclist, who retired at the end of 2023, is set to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court in March. The legal proceedings surrounding the case continue.

Melissa Hoskins: A Stellar Career

Melissa Hoskins represented Australia in both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from professional cycling in 2017, after having won a gold medal in the women’s team pursuit at the 2015 world championships. Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the sporting world, with tributes pouring in from the Australian Olympic Committee, AusCycling, and fellow cyclists.

Rohan Dennis: A Prominent Cyclist

Rohan Dennis was a successful cyclist in his own right. He competed in several Grand Tour competitions, winning stages at all three – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a Espana. His achievements include winning medals representing Australia and becoming a two-time world champion and a stage winner in the 2015 Tour de France. His arrest in connection with his wife’s death has added a grim chapter to his career.

0
Australia Crime Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy at Swan River: Two Young Children Drown Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted After Offering Aid to Unconscious Man

By Geeta Pillai

2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players

By Salman Khan

Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed ...
@Australia · 10 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed ...
heart comment 0
Global New Year Celebrations Welcome 2024 Amidst Security Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations Welcome 2024 Amidst Security Concerns
Australian Economy in 2024: Wage Increase and Reduced Mortgage Payments Anticipated

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Economy in 2024: Wage Increase and Reduced Mortgage Payments Anticipated
Tragic Collision in South Australia: Train Crash Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Collision in South Australia: Train Crash Claims Two Lives
Hugh Jackman: A Year of Personal Trials and Professional Teases

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman: A Year of Personal Trials and Professional Teases
Latest Headlines
World News
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
1 min
Pastor Adeboye's Prophecies for 2024: Hardships, Opportunities, and Medical Breakthroughs
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
2 mins
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
4 mins
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
4 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Under Fire: Alleged Secret Meetings Stir Conservative Party Backlash
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
5 mins
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
8 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
9 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
10 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
10 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
17 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
20 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
23 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
32 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
35 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
56 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app