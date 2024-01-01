Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death

Professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, 33, has been charged with causing the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, 32, a former Olympic cyclist. The tragic incident occurred in Adelaide, involving a utility vehicle driven by Dennis. The couple, both renowned figures in the global cycling community, were scheduled to lead a family ride event at the Santos Tour Down Under before this tragic turn of events.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, Dennis was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. The former professional cyclist, who retired at the end of 2023, is set to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court in March. The legal proceedings surrounding the case continue.

Melissa Hoskins: A Stellar Career

Melissa Hoskins represented Australia in both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from professional cycling in 2017, after having won a gold medal in the women’s team pursuit at the 2015 world championships. Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the sporting world, with tributes pouring in from the Australian Olympic Committee, AusCycling, and fellow cyclists.

Rohan Dennis: A Prominent Cyclist

Rohan Dennis was a successful cyclist in his own right. He competed in several Grand Tour competitions, winning stages at all three – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a Espana. His achievements include winning medals representing Australia and becoming a two-time world champion and a stage winner in the 2015 Tour de France. His arrest in connection with his wife’s death has added a grim chapter to his career.