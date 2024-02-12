As cyclists push their bodies to the limit, they often overlook a crucial aspect of their performance: immune health. According to Neil Walsh, a professor of physiology at Liverpool John Moores University, immune health is the resistance to infections and is underpinned by immune defense, immune cells, and the acquired immune system.

Advertisment

Debunking Myths About Exercise and Immunity

Contrary to popular belief, heavy exercise does not necessarily compromise the immune system. In fact, endurance athletes generally have very good immune systems. However, training with systemic symptoms below the neck is not recommended, as it can prolong the infection and make it worse.

Factors Increasing Susceptibility to Infection in Athletes

Advertisment

Several factors increase susceptibility to infection in athletes, including psychological stress, high anxiety, poor sleep, poor hygiene, and long-haul travel. Riders can take practical steps to avoid illness, such as maintaining good hygiene, disinfecting bidons, and avoiding touching their nose, eyes, and mouth.

Regular Exercise and Immune Health

Regular exercise helps maintain the immune system by creating an anti-inflammatory environment. For cyclists looking to boost their immune system, Nordic Naturals Immune Mushroom Complex combines six functional mushroom species, calcium-D-glucarate, and adaptogenic herbal extracts to provide comprehensive support for a healthy immune system.

Advertisment

Professor Walsh's research over the past two decades has focused on strategies to avoid immune suppression and infection among athletes. He stresses the importance of considering the whole picture, including lifestyle factors, when it comes to maintaining immune health.

In conclusion, immune health is a crucial aspect of performance for cyclists. By taking practical steps to avoid illness and considering the use of supplements like Nordic Naturals Immune Mushroom Complex, riders can ensure they are in top shape to tackle even the toughest rides.

Note: All information in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes from Professor Walsh have been used responsibly and accurately reflect his views on the topic.