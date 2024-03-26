CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow Vows to Continue Governance Reform Efforts After AGM Setbacks

In a pivotal moment at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cricket West Indies (CWI) held in Antigua on Saturday, 23 March 2023, President Dr. Kishore Shallow tabled a series of resolutions aimed at implementing governance reforms recommended by the Wehby Report. However, despite extensive consultations and deliberations, some of the resolutions failed to secure the absolute majority threshold required for passage, marking a significant moment in CWI's ongoing efforts to enhance its governance structure.

Advertisment

The Quest for Reform

The resolutions tabled at the AGM were derived from the Wehby Report, a comprehensive document that followed a period of significant consultations within the cricketing community. President Shallow emphasized the importance of these reforms in advancing the integrity and effectiveness of CWI, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability within the organization. The AGM attained a full quorum with shareholders present from Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, and Windward Islands, underscoring the collective interest in CWI's governance.

Setbacks and Optimism

Advertisment

Despite the failure of some resolutions to pass the required threshold, Dr. Shallow remains committed to the cause of governance reform within CWI. The setbacks at the AGM represent a temporary hurdle in the broader mission to enhance the organization's governance framework. Dr. Shallow's optimism for future reform efforts is a testament to his dedication to strengthening CWI's governance structure, aiming to ensure that the organization can effectively support the growth and development of cricket in the West Indies.

Looking Forward

The outcome of the AGM serves as both a challenge and an opportunity for CWI to reassess its approach to governance reform. Moving forward, Dr. Shallow and CWI stakeholders must engage in further dialogue and collaboration to navigate the complexities of implementing meaningful reforms. The journey towards enhancing CWI's governance is ongoing, and the determination of its leaders to foster positive change promises to pave the way for a stronger, more transparent, and accountable organization.