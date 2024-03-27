CWI AGM Sees Dr. Kishore Shallow Push for Governance Reforms, Fails to Secure Majority

In a significant development at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cricket West Indies (CWI) held in Antigua on 23 March 2023, President Dr. Kishore Shallow presented resolutions for governance reforms, as recommended by the Wehby Report. Despite robust discussions and the presence of a full quorum, some key resolutions did not achieve the required majority for adoption.

Background and Consultation Process

The governance reform resolutions tabled by President Shallow were built on the foundations laid by the Wehby Report, a document that emerged from comprehensive consultations within the cricket community. These reforms aimed at enhancing the governance structure of CWI, were seen as pivotal for the integrity and effectiveness of cricket administration in the West Indies. The AGM, attended by shareholders from Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, and Windward Islands, underscored the collective intent to propel CWI towards modern corporate best practices.

Outcome of the AGM

Despite the extensive groundwork, the resolutions faced a setback, failing to secure the absolute majority needed for their passage. The detailed discussions highlighted the complexities involved in amending governance structures and underscored the diversity of views within the cricketing community. President Shallow, addressing the outcome, reiterated his commitment to the reform agenda, emphasizing the need for continued engagement with stakeholders to navigate the path forward.

Looking Ahead: Implications for West Indies Cricket

The AGM's outcome, while not as anticipated, sets the stage for further dialogue and potential reevaluation of the proposed governance reforms. President Shallow's resolve to pursue these changes reflects a broader commitment to strengthening the administrative foundations of West Indies cricket. As stakeholders regroup, the discourse around governance reform is likely to intensify, with a focus on building consensus and ensuring that CWI is poised to meet future challenges with resilience and integrity.