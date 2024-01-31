Curtis Jacobs: Penn State Linebacker Impresses, Enhances NFL Draft Prospects

The journey of Curtis Jacobs, a three-year starter and former Penn State linebacker, towards the NFL draft is gathering momentum. After declaring for the draft early, and not participating in the Peach Bowl, Jacobs has been focusing his energy on showcasing his skills in the Shrine Bowl, a pivotal event for college players looking to transition to the pro league.

Jacobs' Notable College Career

Jacobs' career at Penn State was far from unnoticed. The linebacker made a name for himself by being a strong contender for the Butkus Award in 2023, a prestigious honor that recognizes the top linebacker in college football. His decision to forego an additional year of college eligibility underlines his confidence in his readiness to take on the professional arena.

Scouts Impressed by Jacobs' Athleticism

At the Shrine Bowl practices held in Texas, Jacobs' athleticism has caught the eye of multiple scouts. His speed in particular, has been singled out for praise, providing him with a significant advantage in the run-up to the draft. This positive attention could be instrumental in improving his current standing, where he's projected as a potential late-round pick.

Prospects for the Draft

In a detailed scouting report, Jacobs has been acknowledged for his good functional strength and tough style of play. His pro-ready game is projected to appeal to teams looking to build depth at the linebacker position, making him a potential Round 5 pick. With continued strong performances at events like the combine and Penn State's pro day, Jacobs may further boost his draft prospects.

Undoubtedly, the coming months will be crucial for Jacobs. If he continues his current trajectory and aligns with a team in need of strengthening their linebacker ranks, he could elevate his draft prospects from a late-round selection to a middle-round pick. In the high-pressure world of NFL drafts, such a leap could make all the difference in the world for Jacobs.