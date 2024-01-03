Cumberland’s Kayla Gordon: Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Senior at Cumberland University, Kayla Gordon, has ascended to new heights of excellence, earning the title of Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The recognition, announced by league officials, comes in the wake of her stellar performances during the Trojan Classic tournament.

Unprecedented Scoring Prowess

With the spotlight on her, Gordon didn’t just perform; she dominated. She recorded a career-high 36 points in a game against Lawrence Tech, converting an impressive 13 out of 24 shots. This feat marked her second game this season scoring over 30 points, the first being a 24-point game against Simmons College in the Rosa Stokes Classic.

A Consistent High-Performer

Throughout the two games at the Trojan Classic, Gordon demonstrated consistency and reliability, averaging 26 points. In a victory against IU-Kokomo, she contributed 16 points. Her contributions weren’t limited to scoring; she also averaged 6.5 rebounds and two assists per game while maintaining a commendable field goal percentage of 43.9%.

Leading the Phoenix

Currently, Gordon is the driving force of her team, the Phoenix, leading with an average of 15.2 points per game. Her stats place her third in the Mid-South Conference in points per game. This recognition as Player of the Week is not just a personal triumph for Gordon but a victory for the Phoenix. It’s the first time a Phoenix player has been named MSC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week this season, and the first since Tyra Johnson received the honor in January 2022.