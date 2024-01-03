en English
Sports

Cumberland’s Kayla Gordon: Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Cumberland’s Kayla Gordon: Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Senior at Cumberland University, Kayla Gordon, has ascended to new heights of excellence, earning the title of Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The recognition, announced by league officials, comes in the wake of her stellar performances during the Trojan Classic tournament.

Unprecedented Scoring Prowess

With the spotlight on her, Gordon didn’t just perform; she dominated. She recorded a career-high 36 points in a game against Lawrence Tech, converting an impressive 13 out of 24 shots. This feat marked her second game this season scoring over 30 points, the first being a 24-point game against Simmons College in the Rosa Stokes Classic.

A Consistent High-Performer

Throughout the two games at the Trojan Classic, Gordon demonstrated consistency and reliability, averaging 26 points. In a victory against IU-Kokomo, she contributed 16 points. Her contributions weren’t limited to scoring; she also averaged 6.5 rebounds and two assists per game while maintaining a commendable field goal percentage of 43.9%.

Leading the Phoenix

Currently, Gordon is the driving force of her team, the Phoenix, leading with an average of 15.2 points per game. Her stats place her third in the Mid-South Conference in points per game. This recognition as Player of the Week is not just a personal triumph for Gordon but a victory for the Phoenix. It’s the first time a Phoenix player has been named MSC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week this season, and the first since Tyra Johnson received the honor in January 2022.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

