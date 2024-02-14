Cubs Gear Up for Tenth Spring Training Season at Sloan Park

February 14, 2024: In a few days, the city of Mesa will buzz with excitement as the Chicago Cubs prepare to kick off their tenth spring training season at Sloan Park. After a rollercoaster ride in 2023, when the team narrowly missed the playoffs, anticipation is high for a rebound in the new season.

Advertisment

A Decade of Diamond Dreams in Mesa

The Cubs' connection to Mesa runs deep, as they first played a spring training game here in 1952. Since then, the love affair between the city and the team has only grown stronger. With the Cubs' games consistently ranking as the highest-attended in the Cactus League, it's no wonder that Mesa has invested millions to keep them around.

The jewel in the crown of this investment is Sloan Park, the largest spring training facility in Major League Baseball. Opened in 2014, the park has become a beloved destination for baseball fans across the country, who flock to Mesa every year to catch a glimpse of their favorite players in action.

Advertisment

Rivalry Renewed: Cubs vs. White Sox

The season's opening game on February 23 will see the Cubs facing off against their archrivals, the Chicago White Sox. After a disastrous 2023 season, during which the Sox suffered a 'nightmare' 101 losses, both teams are eager to start anew.

The rivalry between the two Chicago teams is legendary, and their annual meetings during spring training are always hotly contested affairs. With both teams looking to bounce back from disappointing seasons, this year's clash promises to be more intense than ever.

Advertisment

A New Era of Cubs Baseball?

While the White Sox have been busy making offseason moves to improve their defense, the Cubs have remained relatively quiet in free agency. This has led to speculation about the future direction of the team, with fans and experts alike wondering if a major shakeup is on the horizon.

One thing is certain, though: the start of spring training provides a fresh start for both the Cubs and their fans. With renewed hope and excitement, they'll gather at Sloan Park to watch their team take the field and begin the long journey towards reclaiming their former glory.

Advertisment

As the Cubs prepare for another decade of spring training in Mesa, the city and its residents can look forward to many more years of thrilling baseball action, fierce rivalries, and cherished memories. The stage is set, and the countdown to opening day has begun.

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for their tenth spring training season at Sloan Park in Mesa.

Advertisment

After a disappointing 2023 season, both the Cubs and the White Sox are looking to rebound in the new year.

Mesa has invested millions in keeping the Cubs in the Cactus League, including building the largest spring training facility in MLB.

The Cubs will face their archrivals, the White Sox, in the opening game of the season on February 23.

With renewed hope and excitement, fans are eager to see their team take the field and begin the journey towards reclaiming their former glory.