Business

Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Cube Management and Cube Modular Enter Administration Amid Financial Struggles

Worcester-based sports event companies, Cube Management and Cube Modular, part of the Cube International Group, have entered administration amid financial struggles exacerbated by the global Covid pandemic’s event delays. The firms, specializing in providing modular infrastructure solutions for the sports industry, bid farewell to their entire workforce before appointing administrators from Leonard Curtis in late December.

Unforeseen Downfall Amid Global Pandemic

The latest development follows a November announcement signaling the companies’ intentions to appoint administrators. Cube International Group, once a leader in the sports industry, offered a range of services, including fan zones, pop-up retail stores, ticket offices, and temporary office spaces. The Worcester Warriors Women owe the group nearly £155,000, reflecting the financial strain on the company.

From Profit to Loss: A Dramatic Shift

In 2022, Cube International Group had a workforce of 60 employees but reported a loss of £432,000, marking a significant downturn from the £752,000 profit recorded in the previous year. The companies’ client roster boasted an array of high-profile names such as The Open, Saracens, RedBull, Umbro, Crystal Palace FC, Silverstone, England RFU, Live Nation, Lord’s, and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Future Uncertain Despite Sale Interest

Despite a structured sales process that garnered significant interest, no sale has been finalized. Administrators Joph Young and Conrad Beighton are now focusing their efforts on asset realization, marking a grim chapter in the story of these once-thriving companies.

Business Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

