en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

Crystal Palace’s manager, Roy Hodgson, has confirmed that winger Michael Olise will miss the upcoming match against Everton at Selhurst Park due to a hamstring injury. The talented player sustained this injury during the last moments of a recent match, casting a shadow over the team’s preparation for their impending faceoff against Sean Dyche’s team.

Olise’s Injury and Its Impact

Olise has been instrumental in Crystal Palace’s recent performances, making his absence a significant blow for the team. Hodgson disclosed this unsettling news at his pre-match news conference, stating that Olise’s hamstring injury had ruled him out of the imminent match. The extent of Olise’s injury remains uncertain, but the team is hopeful it will not sideline him as severely as a previous injury which kept him out of action for six months.

Current Status of the Team

Hodgson also mentioned that the team’s injury situation remains largely unchanged, with the same players still unavailable for play. This situation puts additional pressure on the remaining fit squad members to step up their game and compensate for the absence of key players like Olise. The team currently ranks 14th in the Premier League table, adding to the urgency for a positive outcome in the upcoming match.

Looking Towards Future Matches

Despite the setback, the team remains optimistic about the future. They are hopeful for Olise’s swift recovery in time for their match against Arsenal after the winter break on January 20. Crystal Palace, looking to improve their standing in the league, will need all hands on deck for this important match. The team’s performance in the absence of key players like Olise will be crucial in maintaining their momentum and achieving their season goals.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
28 seconds ago
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
Skowhegan, a modest town in Maine, is inching ever closer to realizing a vision two decades in the making: a state-of-the-art whitewater park nestled along the breathtaking Kennebec River gorge. The park, once complete, promises to revolutionize outdoor recreation in the region, offering whitewater paddling features designed to enthrall kayakers and surfers alike. On the
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
Booker Vs. George: An Unresolved Rivalry to Resurface in Upcoming Game
2 mins ago
Booker Vs. George: An Unresolved Rivalry to Resurface in Upcoming Game
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
3 mins ago
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
1 min ago
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
1 min ago
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders
1 min ago
Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders
Latest Headlines
World News
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man's Death after Hospital Discharge
19 seconds
IIO Reopens Investigation into Man's Death after Hospital Discharge
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
28 seconds
Skowhegan's Whitewater Park: A Vision 20 Years in the Making
Isle of Palms Welcomes New City Council: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives
59 seconds
Isle of Palms Welcomes New City Council: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Perspectives
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
1 min
Bills' Josh Allen to Play Through Neck Stinger: A Boost for Fantasy Football Enthusiasts
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
1 min
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders
1 min
Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start in Season Finale for Washington Commanders
Unleashing the Potential of Large Language Models in Biomedical Applications
2 mins
Unleashing the Potential of Large Language Models in Biomedical Applications
Booker Vs. George: An Unresolved Rivalry to Resurface in Upcoming Game
2 mins
Booker Vs. George: An Unresolved Rivalry to Resurface in Upcoming Game
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
3 mins
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
14 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
15 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
35 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
43 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app