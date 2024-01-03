Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise Sidelined with Hamstring Injury

Crystal Palace’s manager, Roy Hodgson, has confirmed that winger Michael Olise will miss the upcoming match against Everton at Selhurst Park due to a hamstring injury. The talented player sustained this injury during the last moments of a recent match, casting a shadow over the team’s preparation for their impending faceoff against Sean Dyche’s team.

Olise’s Injury and Its Impact

Olise has been instrumental in Crystal Palace’s recent performances, making his absence a significant blow for the team. Hodgson disclosed this unsettling news at his pre-match news conference, stating that Olise’s hamstring injury had ruled him out of the imminent match. The extent of Olise’s injury remains uncertain, but the team is hopeful it will not sideline him as severely as a previous injury which kept him out of action for six months.

Current Status of the Team

Hodgson also mentioned that the team’s injury situation remains largely unchanged, with the same players still unavailable for play. This situation puts additional pressure on the remaining fit squad members to step up their game and compensate for the absence of key players like Olise. The team currently ranks 14th in the Premier League table, adding to the urgency for a positive outcome in the upcoming match.

Looking Towards Future Matches

Despite the setback, the team remains optimistic about the future. They are hopeful for Olise’s swift recovery in time for their match against Arsenal after the winter break on January 20. Crystal Palace, looking to improve their standing in the league, will need all hands on deck for this important match. The team’s performance in the absence of key players like Olise will be crucial in maintaining their momentum and achieving their season goals.