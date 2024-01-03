en English
Sports

Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February

In a recent press briefing, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed that the club’s promising winger, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, won’t be returning to the pitch until February due to a hamstring injury. The Southwark native has been sidelined since November, prior to the team’s triumph over Burnley. Last season, Rak-Sakyi showcased his prowess while on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals and delivering nine assists.

The Injury Blow and Impact on Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi had been shaping the course of Crystal Palace’s current Premier League season, featuring in six matches as a substitute before the injury setback. His absence from the last 10 games has undoubtedly been a blow to the team. However, this unexpected turn of events has also opened up opportunities for other young players, such as Matheus Franca and Naouirou Ahamada, to demonstrate their potential.

The Future Looks Bright, Despite the Setbacks

While there is no definitive return date for Rak-Sakyi, Hodgson remains optimistic. He has expressed confidence in the young talents within the team, particularly in the wide areas. Rugby fans and Crystal Palace supporters alike are eagerly awaiting Rak-Sakyi’s comeback. Despite acknowledging the severity of the injury, Hodgson remains certain that his recovery will mark a significant moment for the club.

Other Injury Concerns for Crystal Palace

On a similar note, Michael Olise is also currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, adding to the club’s growing list of injury concerns. As the team prepares for their upcoming FA Cup third round clash against Everton, the absence of these key players will undoubtedly pose a challenge. However, with a roster full of promising young talent, Crystal Palace is poised to meet these obstacles head-on.

United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

