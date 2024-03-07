Crystal Palace Targets Rapid Vienna Duo Querfeld & Seidl Amidst British Club Interest

Crystal Palace's new manager, Oliver Glasner, has set his sights on Rapid Vienna's promising talents Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl, marking a potential strategic move for the club this summer. The young players have piqued the interest of several British clubs, with HITC Football reporting that Fulham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, and even Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have been monitoring the duo's progress closely.

Rising Stars from Vienna

Leopold Querfeld, a 20-year-old central defender, is a product of Rapid Vienna's youth system and has already amassed over 60 first-team appearances. Standing tall at 6ft 3in, Querfeld has become a physical force on the field and has represented Austria at the Under-21 level 11 times. His contract, which has a little over a year remaining, coupled with his stellar performances, makes him a hot prospect for the future.

Matthias Seidl, on the other hand, has had a more circuitous route to the top. After starting with Red Bull Salzburg, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder made his name at FC Blau-Weis Linz, where his impressive tally of 27 goals and 17 assists in 62 appearances earned him a move to Rapid Vienna last summer. Since then, Seidl has continued to shine, contributing nine goals and six assists this season, showcasing his potential to clubs across Britain.

Strategic Move by Glasner

Oliver Glasner's interest in Querfeld and Seidl isn't just a testament to the talents of these two players but also indicates a strategic approach to strengthening Crystal Palace's squad. The Austrian manager's familiarity with his home country's league has given him an edge in identifying promising talents like Querfeld and Seidl. However, with competition from several British clubs, securing the signatures of these players will be no easy feat for Palace.

Competition Heats Up

The race to sign Querfeld and Seidl is heating up, with Fulham, Burnley, Wolves, Leicester, Celtic, and Rangers all keeping a close eye on the duo. This widespread interest underscores the players' abilities and potential impact in the British football scene. Crystal Palace will need to act swiftly and decisively if they wish to outmaneuver their rivals and secure these rising stars for their future campaigns.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the saga of Querfeld and Seidl's potential moves will undoubtedly intensify. Crystal Palace, under the guidance of Oliver Glasner, seems keen to bolster their squad with fresh talent. Should they succeed in bringing these two promising players to Selhurst Park, it could mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Eagles. The outcome of this transfer battle will be keenly watched by fans and pundits alike, offering a glimpse into the strategic planning and ambition of the clubs involved.