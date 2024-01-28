Crystal Palace Targets Birmingham City's Jordan James After Failed Bid for Adam Wharton

In a notable turn in football's January transfer window, Crystal Palace has set its sights on Jordan James, the young dynamo from Birmingham City. This move comes in the wake of a rejected offer for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. Crystal Palace's interest in James was piqued following a shift in pricing for the player by Birmingham, which staggered the Italian club Atalanta, initially in negotiation for James.

A Bid Rejected, A New Target Acquired

Atalanta had been courting James, a 19-year-old prodigy who has already scored six goals in 13 Sky Bet Championship starts and 13 substitute appearances. The Italian club, however, was caught off guard when Birmingham raised their asking price unexpectedly. Birmingham has valued James at around £10 million, a figure that has drawn interest from several clubs, including Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and now Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dynamics of the Deal

As Crystal Palace moves towards James, Birmingham City has shown an interest in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Crystal Palace's winger. The club is considering taking Rak-Sakyi on loan, potentially incorporating him into the transfer deal involving James. The negotiation dynamics between the clubs are fluid, and it is yet to be confirmed if Crystal Palace will secure James or if Rak-Sakyi will move to Birmingham City on loan.

A Promising Talent on The Radar

Despite his youth, James has made 89 appearances for Birmingham, becoming a key player. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with clubs domestically and internationally expressing interest. This interest has only grown with James becoming a part of the Welsh national team, debuting in March of last year. As the transfer window draws to a close, the football world will watch with bated breath to see where the young talent will land.