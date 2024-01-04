Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson

As Crystal Palace takes to the pitch for the Third Round of the FA Cup against Everton, their manager, Roy Hodgson, eyes a successful run in the tournament. In the past, the team’s primary focus was ‘staying in the league’, but this season, Hodgson expresses confidence in the squad’s strength and their ability to maintain their league position. This, he credits, is due to a ‘fairly healthy margin’ that they have maintained.

FA Cup: A New Priority

For Hodgson, the team’s robustness has allowed him to shift his focus towards the FA Cup. Unlike previous seasons where the balance between the two objectives was a concern, this time around, Hodgson is optimistic about the team’s chances in the cup. He believes that the team’s strength ensures league safety, thereby permitting an unwavering commitment towards the FA Cup. As they prepare to confront Everton, Hodgson assures that the team will enter the field with their full effort, undeterred by a challenging schedule.

Benefit of Mid-Season Break

Crystal Palace’s manager also acknowledges the benefits of the mid-season break, which has provided the team with an opportunity to recover adequately for the upcoming matches. The break has proven to be a much-needed respite, allowing the team to regroup and recharge for the challenges ahead.

Everton: A Formidable Opponent

Despite a rocky start to the season, Everton has had a turnaround, winning four consecutive Premier League games, thus easing fears for the future of the club. With a history of five FA Cup wins, the most recent being in 1995, Everton poses a formidable challenge for Crystal Palace. The upcoming match will mark the seventh meeting between the two teams in the FA Cup. Hodgson’s team will seek to avenge their previous loss to Everton and extend their cup run, thereby solidifying Hodgson’s position.