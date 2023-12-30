en English
Football

Crystal Palace Ends Winless Streak with 3-1 Victory over Brentford

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:31 pm EST
Crystal Palace Ends Winless Streak with 3-1 Victory over Brentford

In a thrilling encounter that marked the end of Crystal Palace’s eight-game winless streak, a 3-1 victory was secured against Brentford. The game held at Selhurst Park was a testament to the determination of the Palace squad which was under intense pressure after a series of poor performances. Spearheading the victory was Michael Olise, who emerged as the standout performer of the match.

Olise’s Double Strike Powers Palace to Victory

The match began with Brentford taking an early lead through a goal by Keane Lewis-Potter. The goal, initially surrounded by controversy, was confirmed after a VAR review. Responding to this early setback, Palace rallied, with Olise delivering a stunning volley to level the scores.

Capitalizing on this momentum, Eberechi Eze put Palace ahead with a goal just before the halftime whistle. The game’s decisive moment, however, was yet to come.

Second Half Sees Palace Maintain Dominance

As the second half commenced, Olise once again stepped up, unleashing a precise low shot from the edge of the box that found the back of the net. His second goal not only solidified Palace’s lead but also showcased his individual brilliance. Mesmerizing five Brentford defenders with his trickery, Olise emerged as the architect of Palace’s victory.

Despite attempts from Brentford to stage a comeback, including substitute Neal Maupay’s close attempt hitting the bar, Palace maintained their lead. The victory, only their second home league win of the season, allowed Palace to climb up to the 13th position in the Premier League standings with 21 points from 20 games.

Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

