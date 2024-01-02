Crystal Palace Captain Marc Guehi Praises Michael Olise’s Brilliance in Brentford Victory

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi extolled the performance of his teammate Michael Olise in their recent triumph over Brentford. Guehi, a mainstay in the Palace defense, expressed no surprise at Olise’s brilliance on the pitch, attributing it to the quality he consistently exhibits, particularly since bouncing back from an injury.

Olise’s Stellar Performance

In the encounter with Brentford, Olise put on a fine display, scoring twice to propel Crystal Palace to victory. Guehi commended the young talent for his remarkable contribution, noting it as a key factor in surmounting a formidable Brentford side. Olise’s recent performance echoes his consistent run of form since his return from injury, adding more firepower to the team’s attack.

A Resilient Crystal Palace

Guehi acknowledged the need for improvement within the team, yet was quick to highlight their resilience. The team’s ability to overcome challenging opponents reflects their determination and hard work. Guehi expressed immense pride in the collective effort put forth by the entire team, reinforcing the sentiment that every member plays a significant role in the Palace’s overall performance.

Quality Over Surprise

Unwavering in his belief in the quality of his teammates, Guehi pointed out that Olise’s exceptional performance is not an isolated incident. The Palace captain emphasized that Olise is among a cohort of fantastic players within the team. Guehi further stressed that Olise’s contribution and the team’s overall performance are less of a surprise and more a testament to their quality.