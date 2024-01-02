en English
Sports

Crystal Palace Captain Marc Guehi Praises Michael Olise’s Brilliance in Brentford Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi extolled the performance of his teammate Michael Olise in their recent triumph over Brentford. Guehi, a mainstay in the Palace defense, expressed no surprise at Olise’s brilliance on the pitch, attributing it to the quality he consistently exhibits, particularly since bouncing back from an injury.

Olise’s Stellar Performance

In the encounter with Brentford, Olise put on a fine display, scoring twice to propel Crystal Palace to victory. Guehi commended the young talent for his remarkable contribution, noting it as a key factor in surmounting a formidable Brentford side. Olise’s recent performance echoes his consistent run of form since his return from injury, adding more firepower to the team’s attack.

A Resilient Crystal Palace

Guehi acknowledged the need for improvement within the team, yet was quick to highlight their resilience. The team’s ability to overcome challenging opponents reflects their determination and hard work. Guehi expressed immense pride in the collective effort put forth by the entire team, reinforcing the sentiment that every member plays a significant role in the Palace’s overall performance.

Quality Over Surprise

Unwavering in his belief in the quality of his teammates, Guehi pointed out that Olise’s exceptional performance is not an isolated incident. The Palace captain emphasized that Olise is among a cohort of fantastic players within the team. Guehi further stressed that Olise’s contribution and the team’s overall performance are less of a surprise and more a testament to their quality.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

