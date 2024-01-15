Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Sports #Australia

Cruz Hewitt Follows in Father's Footsteps with Australian Open Junior Championships Wildcard Entry

Cruz Hewitt, son of tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, has been granted a wildcard entry into the Australian Open Junior Championships, mirroring his father's early career feat.

author-image
Salman Khan
New Update
Cruz Hewitt Follows in Father's Footsteps with Australian Open Junior Championships Wildcard Entry

In a moment that echoes the early triumphs of his father, 15-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of tennis icon Lleyton Hewitt, has hit a significant milestone in his emerging tennis career. The young prodigy has been granted a wildcard entry into the esteemed Australian Open Junior Championships. This achievement mirrors that of his father, who made his mark in the same tournament a the tender age of 14 in 1996.

Advertisment

Rankings and Recent Victories

Cruz, ranked 14th globally among boys born in 2008, has shown remarkable prowess on the court. His position in the overall world juniors ranking stands at a commendable 199th spot, a testament to his skill and dedication. This rank comes after Cruz clinched three wins in junior circuit tournaments throughout 2023, showcasing his growing dominance in the sport.

Professional Debut and Training Regimes

Advertisment

Cruz's professional debut was marked by a resounding victory in Darwin in September. His entry into the professional realm of tennis was further enhanced by practice sessions with notable names in the sport, such as Alex de Minaur and Dominic Thiem. These experiences have not only honed his skills but have also provided him with invaluable insights into the competitive world of tennis.

Moving to Gold Coast: A Strategic Move

Adding to his journey, the Hewitt family has recently relocated to the Gold Coast. This strategic move is designed to aid Cruz's tennis development, offering him the advantage of the region's favorable weather and optimal training conditions. The relocation demonstrates the family's commitment to fostering Cruz's burgeoning career, a testament to their belief in his potential.

Advertisment
Advertisment