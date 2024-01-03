en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field

In an unexpected turn of events, Cruz Hepburn, former shortstop for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team and a standout athlete at Lewiston High School, has committed to play football at the University of Idaho. The move is a significant shift considering Hepburn’s dynamic career, which saw him excel in both baseball and football, leading to his initial commitment to the University of Washington for baseball during his junior year.

Hepburn’s Athletic Journey

Despite attracting interest from notable colleges for his prowess in baseball, Hepburn reopened his recruitment in pursuit of Division I football. His decision led to his commitment to Idaho in February 2022. This decision, however, was short-lived as three months later, he switched back to baseball, joining Lewis-Clark State, driven by his success and passion for the sport.

Contributions to Baseball

As an integral part of Lewis-Clark State’s team, Hepburn played a pivotal role in the team’s runner-up finish at the NAIA World Series. Yet, after six months, Hepburn made the decision to return to football, a move that surprised many considering his evident success in baseball.

Return to Football Field

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Hepburn holds the record as Lewiston’s all-time leading rusher, with three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit. Idaho plans to capitalize on his high school defensive experience and his preference for playing aggressively. They intend to use him as a safety/linebacker, a position that will undoubtedly benefit from Hepburn’s energy and skill.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future

By Salman Khan

2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing

By Salman Khan

'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness

By Salman Khan

ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023

By Salman Khan

Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cri ...
@Cricket · 11 mins
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cri ...
heart comment 0
Nani Roma’s Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Safak Costu

Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
Lola Vice’s Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year’s Evil

By Salman Khan

Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos

By Salman Khan

Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
23 seconds
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
1 min
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
2 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
2 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
2 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
3 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
3 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
4 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
4 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app