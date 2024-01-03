Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field

In an unexpected turn of events, Cruz Hepburn, former shortstop for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team and a standout athlete at Lewiston High School, has committed to play football at the University of Idaho. The move is a significant shift considering Hepburn’s dynamic career, which saw him excel in both baseball and football, leading to his initial commitment to the University of Washington for baseball during his junior year.

Hepburn’s Athletic Journey

Despite attracting interest from notable colleges for his prowess in baseball, Hepburn reopened his recruitment in pursuit of Division I football. His decision led to his commitment to Idaho in February 2022. This decision, however, was short-lived as three months later, he switched back to baseball, joining Lewis-Clark State, driven by his success and passion for the sport.

Contributions to Baseball

As an integral part of Lewis-Clark State’s team, Hepburn played a pivotal role in the team’s runner-up finish at the NAIA World Series. Yet, after six months, Hepburn made the decision to return to football, a move that surprised many considering his evident success in baseball.

Return to Football Field

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Hepburn holds the record as Lewiston’s all-time leading rusher, with three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit. Idaho plans to capitalize on his high school defensive experience and his preference for playing aggressively. They intend to use him as a safety/linebacker, a position that will undoubtedly benefit from Hepburn’s energy and skill.