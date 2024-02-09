Crumbl's Big Game Cookies: A Sweet Tribute to the Championship Showdown

Crumbl's Big Game Cookies Score a Touchdown Ahead of Sunday's Showdown

In a delicious twist to this year's highly anticipated Big Game, Crumbl, the nation's fastest-growing cookie company, has unveiled limited-edition cookies that embody the spirit of the two competing teams. Available from now until Saturday, February 10, these exclusive treats are a sweet celebration of the upcoming event, with Crumbl locations set to close on game day itself.

A Symphony of Flavors and Colors

Crumbl's vice president of menu, Amy Eldredge, shared her excitement about the two new cookies, emphasizing their unique flavors and eye-catching designs. The Team Red & Black cookie is a dark chocolate delight, generously coated with cookies & cream crumbs and adorned with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting. Its counterpart, the Team Red & Gold cookie, features an original cookie base, rolled in golden cookies & cream crumbs and topped with the same vibrant red and white swirled cream cheese frosting.

These visually striking and delicious cookies are more than just desserts; they are edible tributes to the two teams vying for the championship title. The red and black colors represent the Kansas City Chiefs, while the red and gold hues pay homage to the San Francisco 49ers.

Crumbl Caters to Big Game Fever

For those planning to host Big Game viewing parties, Crumbl is offering catering services to ensure a scrumptious spread for the occasion. Orders must be placed by February 10, and pick-up or delivery can be scheduled from February 8 to 10. With the company's locations closing on game day, customers are encouraged to place their orders early to avoid missing out on these special cookies.

A Sweet Celebration of Sporting Spirit

As fans gear up for the biggest sports event of the year, Crumbl's Big Game Cookies add an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. These cookies are not just delectable desserts; they're a celebration of camaraderie, competition, and the love of the game. Whether fans are rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers, they can show their support with these mouthwatering cookies that capture the essence of the Big Game spirit.

So, as the countdown to the Big Game begins, Crumbl invites everyone to savor this sweet limited-time offering. After all, there's no better way to enjoy the game than with a cookie that represents the thrill of the competition in every bite.

