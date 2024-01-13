Crucial Weekend in Women’s FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz’s Signing

This weekend unfolds a decisive stage in the Women’s FA Cup as Wolves, Aston Villa, and Birmingham City vie for a place in the fifth round. The fixture schedule points to a thrilling display of football prowess, with each team determined to clinch their spot in the prestigious tournament.

Underdog Wolves Take on Reading

In a match set for tomorrow at 2 pm, Wolves are gearing up to challenge Reading, a team currently grappling with its form in the Championship. The Wolves are entering the fray with the intent of causing an upset, presenting a gripping narrative for football enthusiasts.

Birmingham City Faces Burnley in Title Contender Clash

Simultaneously, Championship leaders Birmingham City are preparing for their face-off against Burnley, a team that has proven its mettle in the National League Northern Premier Division. The match promises to be a high-stakes affair, with both teams vying for the top place.

Aston Villa and Everton Open the Weekend at Bescot Stadium

Today’s opening match features Aston Villa locking horns with Everton in the Women’s Super League at 12.30 pm. Villa’s preparation has been a blend of setbacks and reinforcements. The team has been dealt a blow with the news of defender Lucy Parker’s sidelining due to an ankle injury necessitating surgery. However, the signing of Noelle Maritz, former Arsenal central defender, offers a glimmer of hope. Maritz, who joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal, could make her debut in today’s cup game, injecting fresh energy into the team.

Carla Ward Lauds Maritz’s Abilities

Carla Ward, Aston Villa’s coach, lauded Maritz’s capabilities and experience. She believes Maritz’s entry will add quality to the team, enriching their performance in the ongoing tournament. Her debut in the cup game against Everton is eagerly anticipated by the team and fans alike.

Apart from these matches, the weekend also witnesses Albion facing Liverpool Feds and Sporting Khalsa playing against Solihull Moors. In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lye Town is set to battle it out with Lichfield City, while Kidderminster Harriers take on Worcester City. Meanwhile, in Division One North, Walsall competes against Lichfield City Reserves, and Walsall Wood challenges Coventrians. Lastly, Sedgley & Gornal United hosts Leamington Lions in Division One South, with Bewdley Town visiting Redditch Borough, rounding off a thrilling weekend of football.