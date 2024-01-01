en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Crucial ‘Do-or-Die’ Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Crucial ‘Do-or-Die’ Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

As the world ushers in a new year, the world of Australian Football League (AFL) braces for a pivotal period, one that holds the future of certain Fremantle and West Coast players in its grip. The players in focus are those heading into the final stretch of their contracts in 2024. A critical ‘do-or-die’ scenario for their professional sporting careers, their performance in the forthcoming season may well determine whether they secure new contracts or confront the unsettling possibility of being dropped from their teams.

Contract Year: A Test of Mettle

Among those in the spotlight, names like Hugh McCluggage, Jack Martin, Andrew McGrath, Tyson Stengle, Blake Hardwick, Cam Zurhaar, Todd Marshall, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Tim Membrey, Ollie Florent and more have emerged. These players are set to become free agents in 2024, their futures on uncertain ground.

As whispers of speculation float around players like Elliott Himmelberg, Jarrod Berry, Caleb Marchbank, Will Hoskin Elliott, Steele Sidebottom, and Andrew McGrath, clubs are prioritizing re-signings. Players like McCluggage, Berry, and McGrath find themselves at the top of this list.

Gold Coast Suns: A New Dawn

Following a disappointing season in 2023, the Gold Coast Suns are seeking a rejuvenated start under new coach Damien Hardwick. With a robust squad and several promising young players, the Suns are looking forward to a brighter 2024 season. The addition of four Suns Academy stars in the draft has further bolstered the team’s long-term prospects. Gold Coast’s six-year deal with Hardwick signifies a strong commitment to the coach, fostering optimism for the forthcoming season.

Fremantle and West Coast: The Crucial Year

The year ahead is particularly significant for Fremantle and West Coast players entering their contract’s final year in 2024. The article meticulously assesses each player’s position as they stand on the precipice of this decisive period. Club captains, potential retirements, player roles, and coaching changes are among the key topics discussed, providing a comprehensive insight into team performance expectations for the upcoming season.

0
Australia Business Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Flash Floods Hit Australia's Gold Coast Amidst Extreme Weather Conditions

By Geeta Pillai

Major Cost of Living Relief Plan Targets Sydney Motorists

By Geeta Pillai

Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War

By Geeta Pillai

Illegal Spearing of Beloved Blue Groper 'Gus' Stirs Wildlife Conservation Debate in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Welcomes First Public Hospital Newborn of 2024 in New South ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Australia Welcomes First Public Hospital Newborn of 2024 in New South ...
heart comment 0
Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: A Unique New Year’s Eve on the Gold Coast

By Geeta Pillai

Thunderstorms Replace Fireworks: A Unique New Year's Eve on the Gold Coast
From Australia to Denmark: Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen

By Geeta Pillai

From Australia to Denmark: Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen
Severe Weather Batters Australia’s Gold Coast: A Story of Crisis and Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Severe Weather Batters Australia's Gold Coast: A Story of Crisis and Resilience
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
59 seconds
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 min
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
2 mins
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
Navigating Urinary Health: A Comprehensive Guide by Mr. Christian Brown
2 mins
Navigating Urinary Health: A Comprehensive Guide by Mr. Christian Brown
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
2 mins
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
3 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
3 mins
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
Earthquake Shakes Japan Amidst Looming Political Volatility in 2024
5 mins
Earthquake Shakes Japan Amidst Looming Political Volatility in 2024
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 min
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app