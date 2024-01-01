Crucial ‘Do-or-Die’ Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

As the world ushers in a new year, the world of Australian Football League (AFL) braces for a pivotal period, one that holds the future of certain Fremantle and West Coast players in its grip. The players in focus are those heading into the final stretch of their contracts in 2024. A critical ‘do-or-die’ scenario for their professional sporting careers, their performance in the forthcoming season may well determine whether they secure new contracts or confront the unsettling possibility of being dropped from their teams.

Contract Year: A Test of Mettle

Among those in the spotlight, names like Hugh McCluggage, Jack Martin, Andrew McGrath, Tyson Stengle, Blake Hardwick, Cam Zurhaar, Todd Marshall, Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Tim Membrey, Ollie Florent and more have emerged. These players are set to become free agents in 2024, their futures on uncertain ground.

As whispers of speculation float around players like Elliott Himmelberg, Jarrod Berry, Caleb Marchbank, Will Hoskin Elliott, Steele Sidebottom, and Andrew McGrath, clubs are prioritizing re-signings. Players like McCluggage, Berry, and McGrath find themselves at the top of this list.

Gold Coast Suns: A New Dawn

Following a disappointing season in 2023, the Gold Coast Suns are seeking a rejuvenated start under new coach Damien Hardwick. With a robust squad and several promising young players, the Suns are looking forward to a brighter 2024 season. The addition of four Suns Academy stars in the draft has further bolstered the team’s long-term prospects. Gold Coast’s six-year deal with Hardwick signifies a strong commitment to the coach, fostering optimism for the forthcoming season.

Fremantle and West Coast: The Crucial Year

The year ahead is particularly significant for Fremantle and West Coast players entering their contract’s final year in 2024. The article meticulously assesses each player’s position as they stand on the precipice of this decisive period. Club captains, potential retirements, player roles, and coaching changes are among the key topics discussed, providing a comprehensive insight into team performance expectations for the upcoming season.