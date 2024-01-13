CRPF Announces Special Sports Quota Recruitment for Constable (GD) Posts

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched an exclusive recruitment initiative targeting accomplished athletes for 169 Constable (General Duty) vacancies, seeking to bolster the sporting culture within its ranks. This recruitment drive, focused on the sports quota, aims to attract candidates with notable achievements in various sports disciplines such as Gymnastics, Judo, Wushu, among others.

Recruitment Details

Applications for these vacancies will be accepted online from January 16 to February 15, 2024, via the official CRPF recruitment website. The age limit for applicants ranges from 18 to 23 years, with the opportunity for age relaxation in accordance with government guidelines. There is a clear delineation of the application fee across various categories: ₹100 for Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, while females, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are exempt from the fee.

Eligibility and Selection Process

Prospective candidates need to have successfully cleared their Matriculation exam and participated in national or state level sports. The selection process for these vacancies is comprehensive, involving a Physical Standards Test, Sports Trial Test, and Medical Examination, ensuring only the most eligible and fit candidates make the cut. It is crucial that applicants have the necessary sports qualifications to be considered for these positions.

Aiming for Excellence

This initiative by the CRPF is a testament to their commitment to excellence, both in the realm of policing and sports. By bringing in individuals with significant accomplishments in their respective sports, the force is striving to promote a robust sports culture within its ranks. Moreover, this recruitment drive offers a unique platform for talented sportspersons to utilize their athletic prowess in service of the nation.