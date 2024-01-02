en English
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
In a significant shakeup within the Super League, Mick Duffy, a seasoned manager with a track record of victory, has been appointed as the new helmsman for Crossmolina AFC. The club, still reeling from a near-relegation finish last season, is hopeful that Duffy’s extensive coaching and playing experience will usher in a new era of success. Duffy, whose laurels include a Super League title in 2018 with Ballina Town and three Super Cup titles, is no stranger to the pressure and expectations of the league.

The Duffy Effect

Duffy’s managerial expertise extends beyond the Super League, with roles at Sligo Rovers U19, Mayo’s Oscar Traynor setup, and Moy Villa enriching his portfolio. The club’s management has expressed optimism, believing that Duffy’s vision aligns with their aspirations for Crossmolina AFC’s future. The football community will watch with bated breath as Duffy attempts to replicate his past successes with this struggling club.

League-wide Reshuffle

Duffy’s appointment is part of a broader management reshuffle in the Super League. Xavi Vasquez, another high-profile appointee, will take the reins at Ballinrobe Town, while Aiden Dunleavy makes a return to Manulla. Other managers, including Ashley Stevenson, Stevie Gavin, Joe Faughnan, James Costello, Paul Byrne, and Kevin McNamara, are expected to continue their tenure with their respective clubs. Amidst these developments, Claremorris, a team that recently returned to the Super League, remains in search of a new guiding hand.

Looking to the Future

As the managers settle into their new positions and the dust settles on the reshuffle, fans, players, and pundits alike will be keeping a close eye on the impact of these changes. With Mick Duffy at the helm, will Crossmolina AFC ascend from their near-relegation finish to a position of triumph? Only the season ahead will tell.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

