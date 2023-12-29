Cross-Country Skier Creates Winter Wonderland in Ottawa: The Kichi Sibi Winter Trail

At the heart of Canada’s capital, Ottawa, a winter wonderland emerges each year. The creative mind behind this transformation is Dave Adams, a former competitive cross-country skier, who has gifted the city with the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail. This trail, spanning roughly 16 kilometers and running alongside the Ottawa River, serves as a free, professionally groomed platform for winter activities such as classic cross-country skiing, skate skiing, walking, snowshoeing, and fat biking.

The Genesis of the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail

The seed of the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail was planted in the winter of 2016. Adams, fueled by his passion for cross-country skiing, proposed the idea of setting up a winter trail on land owned by the National Capital Commission (NCC). Borrowing snow grooming equipment from the Gatineau ski club, Adams embarked on what was then a small pilot project. Much to his delight, the project was embraced with open arms by the community.

Sustaining the Trail: A Community Effort

Over the years, the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail has thrived, thanks to the collective effort of the community. Its operations – maintenance and administration – are funded through individual donations, sponsorships from local businesses, and some public funding from the NCC and the City of Ottawa. Adams not only oversees these operations but also managed to secure charity status for the trail.

Impact and Potential: A Model for Other Cities

The success of the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail has created ripples beyond Ottawa. It has inspired several other neighborhoods in the city to create similar trails. Adams firmly believes that urban winter trails can be replicated by other cities across the country, emphasizing their low cost and resilience to climate change. He envisions grooming a bridge to connect skiers on the Ottawa trail to Gatineau Park, a testament to his relentless ambition.

The trail, now in its eighth season and open for approximately 100 days a year, has become an integral part of Ottawa’s winter experience. As other attractions like the Rideau Canal face closures due to inadequate cold weather conditions, the trail offers a reliable alternative. Moreover, it has had a profound emotional impact on the community, with many expressing gratitude for the trail’s positive influence on their lives.