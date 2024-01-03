en English
Military

Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan

In a significant development that underscores the transformative power of sports, the Pakistan Army, alongside the Frontier Corps North, orchestrated the Cross Country Challenge Trophy in the scenic area of Gomal Zam, South Waziristan. The event, which saw a sweeping participation of approximately three hundred players across fifty-nine teams, resonated deeply within the local communities of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

Embracing Sports, Rejecting Extremism

The event served as a testament to the local peoples’ rejection of extremism, and their overwhelming support for the promotion of sports in the region. The matches, which attracted a spectator crowd of around one thousand, were well-received by the local residents, including the community elders who came forth to bolster their respective teams.

Rewards and Recognition

As the event concluded, a sense of camaraderie and shared accomplishment pervaded the atmosphere. Each participating team was awarded a cash prize of ten thousand rupees, a gesture highlighting appreciation for their involvement and sportsmanship. The prizes provided a tangible dimension to the recognition of their efforts.

Engagement of Military in Community Activities

This event underscored the crucial role of the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps North in not only maintaining security and stability in the region but also in bolstering community activities. The organization of the Cross Country Challenge Trophy is a clear indication of their commitment to promoting sports and fostering a sense of unity and community spirit amongst the local residents.

Military Pakistan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

