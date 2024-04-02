Crosby Ties Gretzky's Record as Penguins Triumph Over Rangers 5-2

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby matched a historic record set by Wayne Gretzky, by maintaining a point-per-game average for the 19th consecutive season, following a compelling 5-2 victory against the New York Rangers on April 1, 2024. Crosby's monumental achievement was highlighted by scoring twice and assisting once in the game, underscoring his enduring excellence in the NHL. This victory not only snapped the Rangers' five-game winning streak but also marked a significant moment in Crosby's illustrious career.

Rising to the Occasion

The Penguins arrived at Madison Square Garden with determination, aiming to break their own four-game losing streak in New York and to challenge the first-place Rangers. Sidney Crosby, alongside Bryan Rust who also scored twice, led the charge. The game was intense, with the Rangers attempting a comeback in the third period, but Pittsburgh's resolve held strong. This win was crucial for the Penguins as they strive to secure a playoff spot, battling against the possibility of missing the postseason for the second consecutive year—a situation they haven't faced since Crosby's career began in 2005-06.

Crosby's Historic Evening

Sidney Crosby's performance against the Rangers was not just a victory on the ice but a landmark in NHL history. By scoring his 36th and 37th goals of the season, Crosby</