Before squaring off in the highly anticipated Capital of Egypt Cup final, the Croatian national football team, led by Luka Modric, took time to explore the ancient wonders of the Giza Pyramids. Their visit not only highlighted the cultural exchange facilitated by international sports but also set the stage for a thrilling showdown against the Egyptian national team at the New Administrative Capital Stadium in Cairo. The match, set for Tuesday evening, promises to be a captivating encounter between two formidable teams.

From Historic Monuments to Football Marvels

The Croatian delegation's visit to the pyramids was not just a tourist excursion; it was a symbolic gesture of respect towards Egypt's rich history and a moment of relaxation before the intense battle for the Capital of Egypt Cup. Led by the esteemed Luka Modric of Real Madrid, the players seized the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history that predates football's own storied past. Their presence at the pyramids, captured in photographs and videos shared across social media, underscores the global appeal of both football and the enduring allure of Egypt's ancient monuments.

Road to the Final

The journey to the final was not an easy one for either team. Egypt secured their spot by overcoming New Zealand with a narrow 1-0 victory, demonstrating their defensive prowess and tactical discipline. Croatia, on the other hand, faced a resilient Tunisian side that pushed them to the limits. The match, ending in a goalless draw, was ultimately decided by a tense penalty shootout, with Croatia emerging victorious 5-4. These hard-fought battles set the stage for what is expected to be an epic clash between two teams each boasting their unique strengths and styles of play.