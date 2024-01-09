en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Cristo Rey FC Defies Odds: Advances to Semifinals Despite Loss

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Cristo Rey FC Defies Odds: Advances to Semifinals Despite Loss

In a dramatic turn of events, Cristo Rey FC has secured a spot in the semifinals of the Cayo Football Association 2023-24 First Division Opening Season. This accomplishment comes despite a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Alliance. The crucial quarterfinal match unfolded on Sunday at the iconic Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, with Cristo Rey prevailing on a 4-2 aggregate score.

Match Highlights

It was a game brimming with tension and action. Sporting Alliance’s Julian Maldonado emerged as the standout player of the day, netting two goals in the 16th and 63rd minutes of the game. His first was a clinical penalty, while the second was an impressive field goal. Despite this, Cristo Rey’s 3-0 first-leg victory proved sufficient to propel them forward. Their lone goal in the match was delivered by Allan Tzib in the 30th minute, punctuating a gripping contest.

Cristo Rey FC Responds

Following the match, Cristo Rey FC took to social media to express their gratitude towards their players and loyal fans. Their posts reflected a sense of determination and readiness to face the challenges of the upcoming semifinals. The team’s resilience and ability to strategize amidst pressure underlines their potential in the tournament.

Other Quarterfinal Outcomes

In other quarterfinal matches, 7-Miles displayed a solid performance by defeating Regulataz 4-0, progressing to the next round with an 8-3 aggregate score. The Santa Elena Royals, in a nail-biting encounter, ousted the defending champions Flames in a penalty shootout after both teams were deadlocked at a 4-4 aggregate tie. Lastly, the Western Raiders secured their semifinals spot, narrowly edging out defending subchampions Bullet Tree with a 5-4 aggregate, after clinching the second match 2-1.

0
Belize Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
2 hours ago
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
In an unexpected turn of events, Darrell Gray, a 40-year-old man, saw his fate change within the Belize court system. On January 9, 2024, Gray, who had been on remand at the Belize Central Prison for over two months, was released on bail after pleading guilty to the theft of a bicycle. Gray’s Change of
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement
14 hours ago
Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement
The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize
14 hours ago
The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize
American Retiree Drowns in Belize: No Foul Play Suspected
7 hours ago
American Retiree Drowns in Belize: No Foul Play Suspected
Wateva Boyz FC Claims Victory in Cayo Football Association 2023 Under 13 Youth Tournament
7 hours ago
Wateva Boyz FC Claims Victory in Cayo Football Association 2023 Under 13 Youth Tournament
Sergio Chuc Reelected as President of the Football Federation of Belize
11 hours ago
Sergio Chuc Reelected as President of the Football Federation of Belize
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
1 min
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
2 mins
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
2 mins
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
3 mins
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
4 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
5 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
5 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
6 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
8 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app