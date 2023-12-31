Cristiano Ronaldo Tops 2023 Scoring Chart Amid Global Events

As 2023 draws to a close, the world of sports, politics, and entertainment sees notable events and developments. In football, Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr emerges as the top scorer of the year, leading Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo’s achievement comes after his 18th Saudi Pro League goal against Al-Taawoun, bringing his total tally for the year to 54 goals.

This marks the fifth time Ronaldo has ended a year as the top scorer in world soccer. His impact on the Saudi Pro League, which has grown from 8 to 18 teams, could bring more parity to the league in the future.

Recognizing Legacies and Addressing Conflicts

In Nigeria, HRH Oba Timothy Oluwole Sunday Mosaku’s legacy is celebrated. Having served as the Otun Baale Arigbajo since 2001, he was later crowned Oba of Arigbajo in 2010.

However, the conclusion of the year is marred by ongoing violence between Israelis and Palestinians, with a recent military offensive on Gaza showing no signs of abating.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor to address the violence and human rights violations in Plateau State, Nigeria.

(Read Also: Iheanacho’s AFCON Participation in Doubt due to Injury: Impact on Super Eagles)

Remembering Leaders and Looking Ahead

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide mourns the passing of former Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. His unexpected death has shocked stakeholders, prompting calls for action. On the economic front, measures to tackle inflation in Nigeria are anticipated for 2024.

The entertainment industry recognizes Nollywood actresses Aderonke Atere, Funke Akindele, and Toyin Abraham for their significant contributions. However, concerns are raised about the rising cost of fish and meat, disparities in university admissions, and allegations of constitutional desecration by the president.

(Read Also: Nigeria in Focus: From AFCON 2024 to Rising Food Prices and More)

Technology and Education Developments

In the technology sector, Nigeria looks forward to adopting Sixth Generation Technology (6G), marking a significant milestone. In education, the suspension of a ‘no cooking’ policy at Osun State University is noted, and discussions on university financing continue.

As the digital financial landscape in Nigeria evolves, strategic initiatives for protection are anticipated.

Read More