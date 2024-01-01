Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday

In a heartwarming display of familial affection, international football sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo, marked his mother’s 69th birthday with an extravagant gift – a brand new Porsche. The special event took place on New Year’s Eve in Madeira, where Ronaldo flew in from Saudi Arabia to celebrate with his family.

Ronaldo’s Grand Gesture

Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, was led to her surprise present by her grandson, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The video of this touching moment, shared on social media, captured Aveiro’s joy as she discovered her new Porsche Cayenne adorned with a large red ribbon. Visibly moved, she embraced her grandson before exploring her luxurious new ride.

Family Over Material Value

Emphasising the emotional value over the material, Ronaldo’s sister, Katia, praised her brother on Instagram for his thoughtful gift. Aveiro has been a staunch supporter of Ronaldo throughout his career, even publicly defending him during his disagreement with Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, in 2022.

On the Pitch

On the professional front, Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, ended the year 2023 as the world’s top scorer, netting a remarkable 54 goals. Fans and followers of the star player will have to wait until early February for his next game, as Al-Nassr’s match is not scheduled until then.