Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Cristiano Ronaldo Surprises Mother with Porsche on Her Birthday

In a heartwarming display of familial affection, international football sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo, marked his mother’s 69th birthday with an extravagant gift – a brand new Porsche. The special event took place on New Year’s Eve in Madeira, where Ronaldo flew in from Saudi Arabia to celebrate with his family.

Ronaldo’s Grand Gesture

Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, was led to her surprise present by her grandson, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The video of this touching moment, shared on social media, captured Aveiro’s joy as she discovered her new Porsche Cayenne adorned with a large red ribbon. Visibly moved, she embraced her grandson before exploring her luxurious new ride.

Family Over Material Value

Emphasising the emotional value over the material, Ronaldo’s sister, Katia, praised her brother on Instagram for his thoughtful gift. Aveiro has been a staunch supporter of Ronaldo throughout his career, even publicly defending him during his disagreement with Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, in 2022.

On the Pitch

On the professional front, Ronaldo, who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, ended the year 2023 as the world’s top scorer, netting a remarkable 54 goals. Fans and followers of the star player will have to wait until early February for his next game, as Al-Nassr’s match is not scheduled until then.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

