Cristiano Ronaldo Stirs Debate: Saudi Pro League vs Ligue 1

In a turn of events that has set the football world abuzz, Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned Al-Nassr forward, has sparked controversy with his recent statements comparing the Saudi Pro League to France's Ligue 1. Ronaldo, speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, asserted the Saudi League's competitive edge over the French top flight, based on his one-year stint in the Gulf.

Advertisment

Ronaldo's Bold Claim

Ronaldo confidently stated, "Saudi League is not worse than Ligue 1". This assertion, based on his personal experience playing in Saudi Arabia, has drawn attention from fans and critics alike. The football star also mentioned other major players such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Sadio Mane, who have also made the move to lucrative deals in the Gulf kingdom. This claim about the Saudi Pro League's superiority has sparked robust debate, focusing on the levels of competition in the Saudi Pro League versus other major football leagues.

Ryanair's Humorous Retort and Fan Reactions

Advertisment

In an unexpected twist, budget airline Ryanair responded to Ronaldo's comments in a humorous manner, prompting widespread laughter on social media. Despite the ridicule and online reactions, Ronaldo's performance in the Saudi League has remained unscathed. He boasts an impressive record of 34 goals in 34 appearances and has provided 11 assists, proving his adaptability to different leagues.

Ronaldo's Success in the Saudi Pro League

During the current season, Ronaldo has netted 20 goals, establishing him as the top scorer, ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who formerly played for Fulham. His remarkable achievements extend beyond his scoring records. At the Globe Soccer Awards, Ronaldo won three awards, including the fan's favourite player, despite missing out on the best men's player award, which went to Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Ronaldo's influence and success in the Saudi Pro League, coupled with his bold claims, have undoubtedly stirred up conversations about the future of the league and its position on the global football stage.