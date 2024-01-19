Cristiano Ronaldo Rates Saudi Pro League Above French Ligue 1

In a recent statement that has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has opined that the Saudi Pro League surpasses the French Ligue 1 in terms of competitiveness. Having played in the Saudi Pro League for a year since his high-profile transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo's insights come from his firsthand experience on the Saudi turf.

Ronaldo's Experience in the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia was a significant shift in the football transfer landscape, suggesting a trend where well-known players are increasingly leaving European leagues. Since Ronaldo's move, other high-profile players such as Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Sadio Mane have also made transfers to the Gulf kingdom. With 44 goals in 50 matches, including 34 in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo's performance has been impressive, underscoring his authority to comment on the league's competitiveness.

Comparing Saudi Pro League and French Ligue 1

Ronaldo has compared the level of competition in the Saudi Pro League to that of Ligue 1, believing the former to be more competitive. His insights, he admits, are based on his personal experience and are open to disagreement. Nonetheless, his views carry weight, given his extensive career in football and his success in the Saudi Pro League.

Future of Saudi Pro League

Despite the controversy his statements have stirred, Ronaldo remains optimistic about the future of the Saudi Pro League. He believes the influx of top players and professionals into Saudi Arabia is a positive move for the development of Saudi soccer. He boldly predicts that the Saudi league will eventually rank among the top three or four in the world, a sentiment that reflects his faith in the league's potential.