Cristiano Ronaldo Questions Credibility of Football's Individual Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's most decorated footballers, has recently cast doubt on the credibility of football's individual awards such as FIFA's The Best prize and the Ballon d'Or. This skepticism was expressed following Lionel Messi's latest achievements in both these categories. Ronaldo made these comments in the wake of receiving three awards at the Globe Soccer Awards.
Questioning the Evaluation Process
According to Ronaldo, the evaluation process for such awards should take into account the performance of players throughout the entire season. He posited that the current system might not accurately reflect the true achievements of players. The Portuguese forward, while acknowledging Messi, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe as deserving contenders, expressed his disbelief in the awards. He drew attention to his own accomplishments and statistical records as undeniable proof of his success.
Future Prospects and Recognition
Despite his illustrious career and numerous accolades, Ronaldo mentioned the unlikelihood of being a finalist for major awards in the future due to his recent move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Regardless of the league, Ronaldo emphasized the difficulty of scoring goals, a feat which he has consistently achieved throughout his career. Despite the challenges ahead, Ronaldo seems determined to continue showcasing his skills and passion for the sport.
Implications for Football Awards
Ronaldo's skepticism towards the current award system might trigger a broader discussion in the footballing world. The future of these awards and their evaluation criteria could be reevaluated to better reflect the on-pitch performances of players, ensuring that the recognition they receive is fully merited. Ronaldo's doubts and the ensuing discussions could potentially lead to a more transparent and fair recognition system.