Crispus Attucks Tigers' Historic Championship Celebrated in 'A Touch of Glory' Play

The path-blazing journey of the Crispus Attucks Tigers, the inaugural all-Black team to clinch a state championship in any sport in America, is now being staged in a riveting play titled "A Touch of Glory." This landmark moment in sports history, which unfurled in 1955, is being vividly reimagined by playwright Laura Town and director Deborah Asante.

A Triumph Etched in History

The play explores the heroic journey of this groundbreaking basketball team, shedding light on their struggles, victories, and the enduring legacy they left behind. Town's painstaking research involved engaging with individuals who were directly connected to the team. This included interviews with the Crowe family and former players, such as Bill Hampton, John Gipson, Willie Merriweather, and Hallie Bryant. These intimate accounts have brought authenticity to the narrative, allowing the audience to truly grasp the magnitude of the team's achievement.

A Grand Debut

"A Touch of Glory" is scheduled to premiere in February 2024, strategically coinciding with the NBA All-Star event in Indianapolis. This timing ensures that basketball enthusiasts from across the nation will have the opportunity to appreciate this historic tale. Both free Community Previews and ticketed performances are on offer, with tickets priced at $20 online and $30 at the door. The play aims to attract a broad audience, with a recommended age of 13 years and above.

Education Beyond the Stage

In addition to providing a captivating theatrical experience, the production team is also committed to an educational mission. They are collaborating with educators to curate curriculum materials about this historical event. These resources will be readily available to Indiana schools, extending the play's reach beyond the stage. Moreover, the play will be offered free of charge to high school drama departments, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of this critical chapter in sports and racial history among the younger generation.