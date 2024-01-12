en English
Sports

Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Cris Dishman, Former NFL Star, Appointed Head Coach at Texas Southern University

In a surprising turn of events, former NFL defensive star, Cris Dishman, is set to become the new head football coach for Texas Southern University (TSU). This revelation follows a month-long search process by the TSU Board of Regents, which saw the consideration of several notable names, including Fred McNair, Andre Johnson, Ed Reed, and Hines Ward.

Game-Changing Appointment

Widely celebrated for his thirteen-year career in the NFL, Dishman is a two-time Pro Bowler and received All-Pro honors. His appointment is considered a significant asset to the TSU football program, not just for his extensive NFL experience, but also for his post-professional career as a coach. After retiring from professional football in 2000, Dishman began his coaching career, having gained experience as a defensive back coach and defensive coordinator at both the high school and college levels.

A Surprise Selection

The selection of Dishman comes as a surprise to many. Notably, Fred McNair, former head coach at Alcorn, was expected to assume the position. However, negotiations with McNair fell through after the Board of Regents could not agree on a four-year contract. This impasse led to the consideration of other candidates, with Andre Johnson even withdrawing his candidacy before Dishman’s selection was reported.

Looking Ahead

Dishman’s appointment is a strategic move aimed at elevating the TSU football program and bringing new levels of success. He is anticipated to bring fresh energy to the football program and improve its standing in the SWAC conference. An official announcement regarding Dishman’s appointment is expected soon.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

