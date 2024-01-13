Cricket’s Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny

Tanush Kotian, a young cricketer of 25, found himself under the harsh glare of public scrutiny due to concerns over his bowling action, a development that had a significant impact on his chances during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, despite this unexpected hiccup, Kotian remains undeterred and optimistic about his future in the sport.

Unforeseen Scrutiny and a Resilient Outlook

It was not until the IPL auction day on December 19 that the issue with Kotian’s bowling action became public, catching the cricketer unawares. The incident, although initially creating feelings of setback, has not been able to dent Kotian’s positivity. He maintains an unwavering belief in hard work and performance, which he considers the pillars of success in cricket.

Addressing the Controversy

Following his significant contribution in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy league game against Andhra, wherein he scored a crucial half-century, Kotian faced the media. When quizzed about the controversy surrounding his bowling action, Kotian asserted that he has not changed anything in his bowling action. He shared that his coaches and seniors have reassured him, expressing confidence in the legality of his action.

Continued Contributions and Future Aspirations

Despite the controversy, Kotian continues to play an essential role in the Mumbai team. He has not missed a single game since the incident and has made significant contributions with both the bat and ball. His notable achievements include a half-century and a 91-run partnership, which helped Mumbai recover from a precarious position to a commendable total of 395 runs against Andhra.

As Mumbai gears up for their upcoming match against Kerala on January 19, they will be bolstered by the addition of Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube to their ranks. Amidst the turmoil, Kotian continues to focus on his game, ready and raring to make his mark in the cricketing world.