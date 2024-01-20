Will Jacks’ Century in SA20 2024: A Game-Changer for Pretoria Capitals and RCB

In a thrilling display of cricket, English all-rounder Will Jacks brought a storm to the pitch of SA20 2024 tournament, playing for the Pretoria Capitals against the Durban Super Giants. Jacks’ incredible 101-run innings, which came off just 42 balls, propelled his team to a decisive 17-run victory, marking the Capitals' first win of the season.

Unleashing Batting Prowess

Jacks' swashbuckling innings comprised of eight boundaries and nine towering sixes, reflecting his exceptional batting prowess. With a staggering strike rate of 240.48, he single-handedly steered the Capitals to a comfortable position, drawing praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. In the three matches of the SA20 tournament so far, Jacks has accumulated a substantial total of 164 runs, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 205.

Recognition from Cricket Icon

The extraordinary performance did not go unnoticed. Former South African cricket legend, AB de Villiers, lauded Jacks’ sensational century, expressing his belief in Jacks' potential to be a match-winner for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Still, Jacks has not yet made his debut for RCB, a fact that de Villiers finds surprising given Jacks' current form.

RCB's Selection Dilemma

De Villiers also touched upon the selection dilemma faced by RCB. With the presence of established overseas players like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, it might prove difficult for RCB's selectors to make room for Jacks in the playing XI. However, given Jacks' recent performance, it seems like a challenge they will need to address soon.

As the Pretoria Capitals gear up for their upcoming clash against the Joburg Super Kings, all eyes will be on Jacks, hoping his bat continues to blaze and lead his team to another victory.