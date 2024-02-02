Vishwa Fernando Emerges as Standout Performer in Test Against Afghanistan

On the inaugural day of the solitary Test match against Afghanistan, Sri Lankan pacer, Vishwa Fernando, emerged as the star performer, securing his fourth four-wicket haul in the longer format of cricket. Fernando's sterling effort played a pivotal role in bundling out the Afghan side for a modest total of 198 runs in their first innings. He ended his spell with commendable figures of 4 wickets for 51 runs.

Fernando's Wicket-Taking Spree

Starting the innings on a high note, Fernando dismissed opener Noor Ali Zadran, setting the tone for the rest of the match. He then proceeded to break a budding partnership by taking out the formidable Hashmatullah Shahidi. His wicket-taking streak continued as he sent back Ikram Alikhil, the Afghan wicket-keeper, and later Zia-ur-Rahman. Despite his spell being slightly costly, Fernando's wicket haul is a positive outcome for both him and the Sri Lankan team.

Marking a Milestone

In his previous Test match against Pakistan in Galle, Fernando achieved the milestone of 50 Test wickets, becoming the 25th Sri Lankan to do so. Now playing in his 21st Test, he has a total of 54 wickets to his name with an average of 35.55. Along with his four four-wicket hauls, Fernando also boasts a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, with his best figures being 5/101 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

Home vs. Away Performance

Fernando's performance in home Tests includes 18 wickets from eight matches, complemented by 36 wickets in 13 Tests played abroad. He received support from fellow bowlers Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya, who took three wickets each on the opening day of the Test against Afghanistan, further strengthening Sri Lanka's position in the match.

As the Test match progresses, all eyes will be on Fernando to see if he can continue his impressive form and lead Sri Lanka to a decisive victory. His performance serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of cricket, where individual brilliance can often tilt the scales in favour of a team.