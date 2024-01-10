en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

Virender Sehwag’s Humorous Exchange with Cricket Legends Sparks Laughter Among Fans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Virender Sehwag’s Humorous Exchange with Cricket Legends Sparks Laughter Among Fans

Virender Sehwag, a legendary Indian cricket team batter, recently enthralled cricket fans around the globe with his humor-filled banter on social media. The former Indian cricketer exchanged light-hearted jibes with Pakistani cricket legends Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Shoaib Akhtar. Together with Sehwag’s former Indian teammate Harbhajan Singh, the five are part of the World ILT20 commentary panel, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the tournament.

Sehwag’s Humor Shines in Viral Video

A video showcasing their friendly interaction went viral on social media, with fans reveling in the camaraderie between these cricketing greats. In the video, Sehwag humorously remarks to the Pakistani trio, “I am enough for all of you.” This cheeky proclamation reflects Sehwag’s wit and the entertaining commentary experience that fans can look forward to.

Playful Jibe at England Cricket Team

Sehwag also took a playful jibe at the England cricket team over a report stating they would bring their own chef on their upcoming tour to India to avoid illness. The tour, a five-match Test series, is scheduled to begin on January 25 and conclude in March. This decision to travel with a personal chef was seen as a potential slight to the hosts, marking England as the first cricket team to regularly travel with their own culinary staff.

Former Cricketer’s Sarcastic Comment

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra added fuel to the fire with a sarcastic comment on the situation. He suggested that English players might be doing the same during the Indian Premier League (IPL), though he implied this was unlikely. This humorous exchange has not only captivated cricket fans but also underscored the light-hearted interactions that often take place off the field among cricketers.

0
Cricket India Pakistan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cricket

See more
38 mins ago
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
In an anticipated move, Pakistan’s cricket team is preparing for a strategic shift in their batting lineup for the upcoming Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand. The team plans to introduce a new opening pair: Muhammad Rizwan and young Saim Ayub. This change marks a departure from the regular opening duo of Rizwan and
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Moeen Ali Names His Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time
3 hours ago
Moeen Ali Names His Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time
52-year-old succumbs to fatal injury while participating in senior's T20 cricket tournament
3 hours ago
52-year-old succumbs to fatal injury while participating in senior's T20 cricket tournament
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice
2 hours ago
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Guyanese Cricketers in Berbice
Marcus Stoinis Excluded from Australia's ODI Squad Against West Indies; New Talents Emerge
2 hours ago
Marcus Stoinis Excluded from Australia's ODI Squad Against West Indies; New Talents Emerge
Cricket West Indies Faces Challenging Future Amid Growing US Influence
3 hours ago
Cricket West Indies Faces Challenging Future Amid Growing US Influence
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
5 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
12 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
12 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
12 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
15 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
21 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
25 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
26 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
26 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
29 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app